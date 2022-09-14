Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Mark and Raianne Will Perform Free Concert at Samuel Slater Experience/Webster in October

The performance is on October 14.

Sep. 14, 2022  

Mark and Raianne Will Perform Free Concert at Samuel Slater Experience/Webster in October

A Night at the Museum: Music with Mark & Raianne, brings the beloved Massachusetts singer-songwriters to perform in concert at Samuel Slater Experience on Friday, October 14. This community event is free to the public with the support of the Webster Cultural Council.

Based out of Webster, Mark Mandeville & Raianne Richards are known for their unmistakable vocal harmonies, poetic lyrics, and down-to-earth personae. These prolific and hardworking artists have contributed over seventeen albums within their first decade and toured consistently throughout the US and Canada.

Their songs poetically reflect personal experiences as factory workers, teachers, community organizers, and natives of post-industrial mill towns in central Massachusetts. The memories of days gone by and toils of history can be better remembered through songs such as "That Old Machine" or "Winds of Change."

"Having Mark & Raianne inaugurate our music series, with their beautifully crafted tunes conjuring images of our history, is perfect." said Samuel Slater Experience Director Barbara Van Reed. "Hearing live acoustic music along our re-creation of Webster's Main Street circa 1915 will be a special treat. Thanks to the generous support of the Webster Cultural Council, this program is free to the public."

Accompanying the duo will be their studio band of Doug Williamson (piano, guitar), Peter Hart (pedal steel, Dobro) and Zack Ciras (upright bass). Popular Webster establishment Andy's Neighborhood Canteen will provide a cash bar in the lobby of the Maanexit Hotel, one of the reconstructed buildings along "Main Street."

Described as "Disney-like," Samuel Slater Experience employs state-of-the-art 4-D digital technology to tell the story of Samuel Slater, the beginnings of the American Industrial Revolution, and the founding of Webster, Massachusetts in the early 19th century. "Half the museum is dedicated to the life of Samuel Slater, whose pioneering work built up the US textile industry in the early 1800s," said Director Barbara Van Reed. "The other half is dedicated to the town of Webster, which he helped found, and recreates the commercially successful mill community a century later."

The concert is just one of several events planned for this fall at Samuel Slater Experience. This Saturday, September 17, Samuel Slater Experience will be among a select number of institutions across the country participating in Smithsonian Magazine's 18th annual Museum Day, an initiative in which participating museums across the United States open their doors for free to those who download a branded ticket. To register for free tickets and learn more, visit smithsonianmag.com/museumday.

On Saturday, September 24, museum goers can "Discover the Nipmuc Lithic Trail," a talk presented by museum guide Joe Iamartino, who is the longtime president of the Thompson Historical Society. Native Americans in the Nipmuc Territory surrounding Webster and northeast Connecticut left tangible artifacts, called lithic structures, that can be found today in fields and woods in the area. Mr. Iamartino will present evidence, photographic and from written history, of the purpose of these historic structures. This free event is part of The Last Green Valley's Walktober program. The presentation will be at 11 a.m. and will be repeated at 1 p.m.

On Friday, November 4, silent movie pianist and historian Richard Hughes will present a live silent movie program at Samuel Slater Experience's Main Street's Liberty Theater, diving into the adventure, drama, romance, and comedy that characterized the silent movies of the early 1900s. This interactive evening will include screening of silent movie classics from Charlie Chaplin and Buster Keaton accompanied by live music.

The Samuel Slater Experience is supported by the Janet Malser Humanities Trust, the Massachusetts Cultural Council, and individual donations.

Night at the Museum with Mark & Raianne, Friday October 14 at 6pm, is a free community event sponsored by the Webster Cultural Council. Due to limited capacity, advance reservations are encouraged and can be made at Night at the Museum .

Samuel Slater Experience is located in the former National Guard Webster Armory at 31 Ray Street, Webster, Massachusetts, and open to the public year-round. Daily Schedule: Fridays & Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday: Noon to 4 p.m. Additional information and tickets to visit the museum are at samuelslaterexperience.org


