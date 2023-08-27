Maria Muldaur to Celebrate The 50th Anniversary Of MIDNIGHT AT THE OASIS At Club Passim in September

The concert will be held on September 5.

By: Aug. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You Photo 1 Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You
Review Roundup: A NEW BRAIN at Barrington Stage Company Photo 2 Reviews: A NEW BRAIN at Barrington Stage Company
Review: ON CEDAR STREET at Berkshire Theatre Group Photo 3 Review: ON CEDAR STREET at Berkshire Theatre Group
Buy Two Tees, Get One 50% For Our Back to School Sale! Photo 4 Buy Two Tees, Get One 50% For Our Back to School Sale!

Maria Muldaur to Celebrate The 50th Anniversary Of MIDNIGHT AT THE OASIS At Club Passim in September

Maria Muldaur will celebrate the 50th anniversary of her worldwide hit “Midnight at the Oasis” at Club Passim on September 5. Maria's multimedia performance will chronicle her 50-year journey, featuring all of her hits and fan faves from every stage of her career, with stories of her personal encounters, friendships, and collaborations with many of the greatest names in music. Tickets are on sale now at the link below.

In the 50 years since the single, Maria has toured extensively and has recorded 41 solo albums covering all kinds of American Roots Music, including Gospel, R&B, Jazz, and Big Band. 

During the Folk Revival of the early '60s, she began exploring and singing early Blues, Bluegrass, and Appalachian “Old Timey” Music, beginning her recording career in 1963 with the Even Dozen Jug Band and, shortly after that, joining the very popular Jim Kweskin Jug Band, touring and recording with them throughout the '60s.

She has now settled comfortably into her favorite idiom, the Blues. Often joining forces with some of the top names in the business, Maria has recorded and produced, on average, an album per year. Her critically acclaimed 2001 album Richland Woman Blues was nominated for a Grammy by the Blues Foundation as Best Traditional Blues Album of the Year, as was the follow-up to that album, Sweet Lovin' Ol' Soul. 

Maria Muldaur & Her Garden of Joy earned Maria her 5th Grammy Nomination and was nominated for Best Traditional Blues Album of the Year by The Blues Foundation. 

Steady Love reached #1 on the Living Blues Chart and garnered another nomination for Best Traditional Female Blues Artist from the Blues Foundation.

In Sept. 2019, The Americana Music Association awarded Maria 'The Lifetime Achievement Americana Trailblazer Award' for her lifelong work of covering the depth and breadth of American Roots music and for being one of the pioneers who laid the groundwork for what we've come to call 'Americana Music.' 

Maria Muldaur performs at Club Passim, in Cambridge, MA, on September 5, 2023. Tickets are $50 and can be found at the link below. Passim is located at 47 Palmer Street in the basement of an historic brick delivery and carriage house. It is on the corner of Church and Palmer Streets.

About Passim

The mission of Passim is to provide truly exceptional and interactive live musical experiences for both performers and audiences, to nurture artists at all stages of their career, and to build a vibrant music community. Passim does so through their legendary listening venue, music school, artist grants and outreach programs. As a nonprofit since 1994, Passim carries on the heritage of its predecessors-the historic Club 47 (1958-1968) and for-profit Passim (1969-1994). We cultivate a diverse mix of musical traditions, where the emphasis is on the relationship between performers and audience and teachers and students. Located in Harvard Square, Passim serves Cambridge and the broader region by featuring local, national and international artists. Our ultimate goal is to help the performance arts flourish and thereby enrich the lives of members of our community.




RELATED STORIES - Boston

1
The Marshall Wood - Donna Byrne Quartet Set To Perform At The Spire Center Photo
The Marshall Wood - Donna Byrne Quartet Set To Perform At The Spire Center

Donna Byrne Quartet will be at the Spire Center for Performing Arts in downtown Plymouth, MA, Thursday, October 5, 2023, at 7:30 PM. This All-Star quartet, which also includes jazz pianist/composer Tim Ray and Alto saxophonist Mike Flanagan, will feature unique arrangements of American standards, jazz standards, Bossa Nova, and a few musical surprises.

2
Gloucester Stage to Present the World Premiere of TALL TALES FROM BLACKBURN TAVERN Photo
Gloucester Stage to Present the World Premiere of TALL TALES FROM BLACKBURN TAVERN

Gloucester Stage Company has announced the world premiere of TALL TALES FROM BLACKBURN TAVERN, written by John Minigan and directed by Bryn Boice. The production will open on Friday, September 1, and run through September 24 at Gloucester Stage Company's historic waterfront theater.

3
Interview: Bob Mackie talks THE ART OF BOB MACKIE at Provincetown Public Library Photo
Interview: Bob Mackie talks THE ART OF BOB MACKIE at Provincetown Public Library

With a career in films, television, and stage spanning six decades, Bob Mackie had long secured his status as an iconic costume and fashion designer when he won his first Tony Award for Best Costume Design of a Musical for “The Cher Show” in 2019.

4
Video: Watch Highlights From the World Premiere of ON CEDAR STREET at Berkshire Theatre Gr Photo
Video: Watch Highlights From the World Premiere of ON CEDAR STREET at Berkshire Theatre Group

Watch the exciting highlights from the world premiere of ON CEDAR STREET at Berkshire Theatre Group. Don't miss your chance to catch this limited-run show. Experience the mesmerizing performances and captivating story at one of the premier theatre venues.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch Highlights From the World Premiere of ON CEDAR STREET at Berkshire Theatre Group Video Video: Watch Highlights From the World Premiere of ON CEDAR STREET at Berkshire Theatre Group
First Look at A NEW BRAIN at Barrington Stage Video
First Look at A NEW BRAIN at Barrington Stage
What's THE REFUGE PLAYS All About? The Cast Explains Video
What's THE REFUGE PLAYS All About? The Cast Explains
Peter Dinklage Plays an Opera Writer in Film Trailer With Anne Hathaway Video
Peter Dinklage Plays an Opera Writer in Film Trailer With Anne Hathaway
View all Videos

Boston SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# “A Revolution of Her Own!™ Deborah Sampson” at Noble & Cooley Center for Historic Preservation
Noble & Cooley Center for Historic Preservation (9/20-9/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery
The Cape Playhouse (8/30-9/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Brian Regan
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (11/02-11/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# We Are The Land
Emerson Cutler Majestic Theatre (9/29-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# On Cedar Street
Unicorn Theatre (8/12-9/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Book of Life
Emerson Cutler Majestic Theatre (10/18-10/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# On Cedar Street
Unicorn Theatre (8/12-9/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Rocky Horror Picture Show 48th Anniversary Spectacular Tour
Emerson Colonial Theatre (10/20-10/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Illusionists: Magic of the Holidays
Emerson Colonial Theatre (12/08-12/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THT Rep presents The Return of the Edgar Allen Poe Double Header
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (10/26-10/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You