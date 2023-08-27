Maria Muldaur to Celebrate The 50th Anniversary Of MIDNIGHT AT THE OASIS At Club Passim in September

Maria Muldaur will celebrate the 50th anniversary of her worldwide hit “Midnight at the Oasis” at Club Passim on September 5. Maria's multimedia performance will chronicle her 50-year journey, featuring all of her hits and fan faves from every stage of her career, with stories of her personal encounters, friendships, and collaborations with many of the greatest names in music. Tickets are on sale now at the link below.

In the 50 years since the single, Maria has toured extensively and has recorded 41 solo albums covering all kinds of American Roots Music, including Gospel, R&B, Jazz, and Big Band.

During the Folk Revival of the early '60s, she began exploring and singing early Blues, Bluegrass, and Appalachian “Old Timey” Music, beginning her recording career in 1963 with the Even Dozen Jug Band and, shortly after that, joining the very popular Jim Kweskin Jug Band, touring and recording with them throughout the '60s.

She has now settled comfortably into her favorite idiom, the Blues. Often joining forces with some of the top names in the business, Maria has recorded and produced, on average, an album per year. Her critically acclaimed 2001 album Richland Woman Blues was nominated for a Grammy by the Blues Foundation as Best Traditional Blues Album of the Year, as was the follow-up to that album, Sweet Lovin' Ol' Soul.

Maria Muldaur & Her Garden of Joy earned Maria her 5th Grammy Nomination and was nominated for Best Traditional Blues Album of the Year by The Blues Foundation.

Steady Love reached #1 on the Living Blues Chart and garnered another nomination for Best Traditional Female Blues Artist from the Blues Foundation.

In Sept. 2019, The Americana Music Association awarded Maria 'The Lifetime Achievement Americana Trailblazer Award' for her lifelong work of covering the depth and breadth of American Roots music and for being one of the pioneers who laid the groundwork for what we've come to call 'Americana Music.'

Maria Muldaur performs at Club Passim, in Cambridge, MA, on September 5, 2023. Tickets are $50 and can be found at the link below. Passim is located at 47 Palmer Street in the basement of an historic brick delivery and carriage house. It is on the corner of Church and Palmer Streets.

About Passim

The mission of Passim is to provide truly exceptional and interactive live musical experiences for both performers and audiences, to nurture artists at all stages of their career, and to build a vibrant music community. Passim does so through their legendary listening venue, music school, artist grants and outreach programs. As a nonprofit since 1994, Passim carries on the heritage of its predecessors-the historic Club 47 (1958-1968) and for-profit Passim (1969-1994). We cultivate a diverse mix of musical traditions, where the emphasis is on the relationship between performers and audience and teachers and students. Located in Harvard Square, Passim serves Cambridge and the broader region by featuring local, national and international artists. Our ultimate goal is to help the performance arts flourish and thereby enrich the lives of members of our community.