Marblehead School Of Ballet and North Shore Civic Ballet's Florence Whipple Turns 100

The Marblehead School of Ballet and the North Shore Civic Ballet announce Florence C. Whipple of Marblehead, Massachusetts celebrated recently her 100th birthday on October 29. Whipple had an extensive career at the Marblehead School of Ballet (MSB) leading the Creative Dance division for several years and co-founding the North Shore Civic Ballet (NSCB), a nonprofit dance company providing performances and arts education in the Greater Boston community. Upon her retirement from the school and the dance company, she was named an Emerita member of the MSB's faculty and Emerita Associate Director of the NSCB.

Collaborating with other artists has been an integral part of her career. "Many collaborations took place at the Marblehead School of Ballet and the North Shore Civic Ballet. Without a doubt, the richest and most important of all was my collaboration with Florence. Our years together were exciting, productive, and rewarding in all aspects, both professionally and personally. The MSB and the NSCB family congratulate and wish her a very happy 100th birthday!" said Paula K. Shiff, Director of the Marblehead School of Ballet and Artistic Director of the North Shore Civic Ballet.

In 1972, Whipple joined the MSB's faculty and led the children's creative movement division. She also taught modern dance, created choreography, and co-developed educational programs for both public and private schools. Two years later, Shiff and Whipple co-founded the NSCB. Operating from the MSB, the NSCB continues to train both seasoned professionals and aspiring dancers on the North Shore.

"Florence brought her artistic vision and choreography to the Marblehead School of Ballet and the North Shore Civic Ballet. Throughout our collaboration, we developed repertoire, with each adding our own skills and talents. We merged our passions for dance," said Shiff.

Retirement from the MSB and the NSCB was the beginning of another chapter in Whipple's career and the development of new collaborations. In 1989, she began to study Reiki and became a Reiki master in 1994. She co-directed two Reiki clinics for the North Shore Medical Center, as well as a private clinic located in Salem.

After teaching at North Shore Community College (NSCC) for over 40 years, she retired in 2009. During that time, she taught Creative Dance and co-developed the innovative course, 'Art & Perception, with music instructor Kristin Webb and Duane Eichholz from the art department. With Webb, she developed a Certificate Program in 'Wellness and Healing Arts', and she taught Reiki in the program. They collaborated and co-authored the publication of 'Reiki in Academia' in Reiki International Magazine. In 2010, the NSCC awarded her the "Excellence in Teaching" award.

About Marblehead School of Ballet and North Shore Civic Ballet

Celebrating its 48th year, the Marblehead School of Ballet, founded in 1971 by Paula K. Shiff, has earned a wide reputation for the excellence of its training and integrity of purpose. Classical ballet forms the core of teaching with particular emphasis on correct alignment and development of strength and agility. The sheer pleasure of dance and music is always central to the classroom experience.

The basic graded program for children includes classes in ballet technique with advanced work in repertoire and pointe. The school also offers a modern dance department, classes for young children in creative movement and classes in improvisation and technique for the older student. A full range of adult classes is offered.

The North Shore Civic Ballet, a not-for-profit dance company based at the Marblehead School of Ballet, has provided performances and arts education to the Greater Boston community for 44 years. Artistic Director Paula K. Shiff and Associate Director Florence C. Whipple founded the company in 1974.

The NSCB is home to an ever-changing group of talented dancers made up of both seasoned professionals and aspiring young dancers. For 16 years, Ivan Korn, resident choreographer, has created a range of work for the ballet company.





