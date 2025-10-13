 tracker
Marblehead School Of Ballet & North Shore Civic Ballet Launch Sixth Annual Winter Coat & Pajama Drive

Donations accepted now through December 14 in Marblehead.

By: Oct. 13, 2025
Marblehead School Of Ballet & North Shore Civic Ballet Launch Sixth Annual Winter Coat & Pajama Drive Image
The Marblehead School of Ballet (MSB) and the North Shore Civic Ballet (NSCB) will host their sixth annual Winter Coat & Pajama Drive now through December 14, inviting local residents and businesses to donate new or gently used winter coats for children and adults and new pajamas for children ages 0–6.

Coats will be cleaned free of charge by Anton’s Cleaners and distributed through the Coats for Kids & Families Partners Distribution Network; pajamas will be donated to Lynn Economic Opportunity to support families in need.

“We invite the community to join us in spreading warmth by donating gently used or new winter coats for all ages, as well as new pajamas for children,” said Paula K. Shiff, Director of MSB. Rosemary Grant, NSCB board member, added that the drive builds on prior years’ efforts to support families facing winter hardships.

Donations may be brought to Marblehead School of Ballet, 115 Pleasant Street, Marblehead, MA. Donors should call 781-631-6262 or email msb@havetodance.com in advance to arrange a drop-off time. Items should be clean and in good condition (no broken zippers, rips, tears, or stains).

Founded in 1971, Marblehead School of Ballet is home to the North Shore Civic Ballet Company, a not-for-profit organization providing performances and arts education across Greater Boston since 1974. For more information, call 781-631-6262, email msb@havetodance.com, or visit marbleheadschoolofballet.com.

