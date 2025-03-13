MORE LITTLE DEVILS Short Play Festival Begins In March

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



More Little Devils, (the follow-up to the inaugural production of the Helltown Players, Little Devils) is opening March 28, 2025. This year's festival features a new set of original short plays and represent the amazing variety and quality of theatrical works written by Cape Cod playwrights.

A collection of published award-winning plays as well as world premieres, each offers a unique worldview - entertaining, hilarious, inspiring, and heart-warming. This year's festival will be performed in three different venues: Cape Rep Theatre (Brewster), The Academy of Performing Arts (Orleans), and The Pilgrim House (Provincetown.)

The featured playwrights and plays are: *Melinda Buckley, Colour My World, directed by Judith Partelow with Chelsey Brown, Janet Geist Moore, and Bill Jacobs; *Bill Jacobs, Convergence directed by Bill Jacobs with John Hanright, Wil Moser, and Jonathan Rodman; *R. D. Murphy, The Pros & Cons of Implosion, directed by Mary Arnault with Neil McGarry and Leanne McLaughlin; *Candace Perry, No Surrender, directed by Scott Cunningham with P. Adams-Riviere, John Dennis Anderson and John Shuman; *Patrick Riviere, Remembering When I Used to Remember, directed by Florence Heller with John Dennis Anderson, Dustin Ross and Bill Salem; *Wendy Watson, Rolando, directed by Florence Heller with Jimmy C. Jules and Leanne McLaughlin.

Performances are set for Cape Rep Theatre

Friday, March 28 at 7:30pm, Saturday, March 29 at 7:30pm and Sunday, March 30 at 2:00pm

The Academy of Performing Arts

Friday, April 4 at 7:30pm, Saturday, April 5 at 7:30pm, Friday, April 11 at 7:30pm and Saturday, April 12 at 7:30pm

The Pilgrim House

Thursday, April 17 at 8:00pm, Friday, April 18 at 8:00pm, Saturday, April 19 at 8:00pm and Sunday, April 20 (Easter) at 4:00pm

Helltown Players was founded in the Spring of 2023 by Jim Dalglish and seven other playwrights and theatre enthusiasts with Outer Cape connections who wished to support local, home-grown theatre. The Helltown Players are a collaborative of dramatists, producers, directors, actors, designers, technicians, and theatre enthusiasts whose mission is to produce plays written by playwrights with meaningful connections to Cape Cod.

For more information about More Little Devils and to get tickets for any of the venues please visit https://www.helltownplayers.org/

Comments