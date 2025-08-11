MISERY to be Presented at Merrimack Repertory Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Merrimack Repertory Theatre will begin its 2025-26 season with Misery, adapted by William Goldman based on the novel by Stephen King. This thrilling stage adaptation of the popular book runs October 15 through November 2, 2025, at the Nancy L. Donahue Theatre at Liberty Hall.

In this gripping psychological thriller, celebrated novelist Paul Sheldon is rescued from a car crash during a blizzard by Annie Wilkes—his self-proclaimed “number one fan.” What begins as a lifesaving gesture spirals into a chilling battle of wills when Annie’s

obsession takes a sinister turn. Best known for the iconic 1990 film that earned Kathy Bates an Oscar, Misery on stage delivers the same suspense, heightened by the intimacy of live theatre.

Director Courtney Sale shares, “Stephen King uses the fundamental tools of suspense to grasp the human psyche of the audience. There is nothing supernatural in this work.

Misery has no monsters, no ghosts. Instead, the story probes the darkest corners of human existence – obsession, captivity, physical and psychological torture. These elements deliver a profound impact – the story isn’t scary simply just to scare; beneath

the tension we find a bigger reflection on control and the boundaries between devotion and obsession.”

The production boasts an accomplished cast of MRT veterans and new faces. Karen MacDonald stars as Annie Wilkes. MacDonald is a founding Company Member of American Repertory Theatre and a pillar of the Boston theatre scene, her previous MRT credits include A Christmas Carol (2024), Gaslight (2023), Erma Bombeck: At Wit’s End (2022), and The Rise and Fall of Holly Fudge (2021). Tom Coiner returns to MRT in the role of Paul Sheldon. His screen credits include Law & Order: SVU, and he was most recently seen on the MRT stage in A Christmas Carol (2024), Gaslight, and The 39 Steps (2022). Christopher Centinaro makes his MRT debut and rounds out the cast as Buster, the local sheriff in the rural Colorado town where the story unfolds. Centinaro’s stage work includes performances at the Utah Shakespeare Festival and the Alabama Shakespeare Festival.

Misery is directed by MRT’s Executive Artistic Director Courtney Sale. In addition to her recent productions at MRT, Courtney’s directing has been featured nationwide, including

Tiny Beautiful Things at Seattle Rep and Support Group for Men, and

The Overview Effect at the Contemporary American Theater Festival.

The production team also includes Ryan Bates, who makes his MRT debut as Scenic Designer. Based in New England, Bate's work has been featured across numerous regional theatres including New Repertory Theatre and Bridge Repertory Theatre. Yao Chen

serves as Costume Designer. Chen's MRT credits include Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill (2025) and What You Are Now (2025), as well as work at the Utah Shakespeare Festival. Laura Glover is the Lighting Designer. Her work was featured at MRT in

Gaslight (2023); and she is also the Resident Lighting Designer for Dance Kaleidoscope and a company member of the Indianapolis Shakespeare Company.

Robert Carlton Stimmel is the Sound Designer. Bringing extensive experience from Cincinnati Shakespeare Company (CSC), Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, and Atlanta’s Alliance Theatre, his sound design was featured at MRT in Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein (2024) and Gaslight (2023).