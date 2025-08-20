Lyric Stage Boston Opens Season With Thronton Wilder's OUR TOWN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Lyric Stage Boston will open its 2025–2026 season with Thornton Wilder’s classic drama OUR TOWN, directed by Producing Artistic Director Courtney O’Connor. Performances run September 19–October 19, 2025 at the Lyric Stage Theater in Boston.

The production will feature Thomika Marie Bridwell as Mrs. Gibbs, Amanda Collins as Mrs. Webb, Josephine Moshiri Elwood as Emily Webb, Dan Garcia as George Gibbs, De’Lon Grant as Mr. Webb, John Kuntz as Professor Willard/Simon Stimson, and Kathy St. George among a company of Boston favorites.

Set in the small New England town of Grover’s Corners, Wilder’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play illuminates the quiet beauty found in everyday life. As the townspeople go about their routines, the work reveals the fragility and wonder in life’s smallest moments—love, family, joy, and loss.

Director Courtney O’Connor says: “Far from a saccharine period piece, I’ve long felt OUR TOWN is a primal scream begging us to fully see, embrace, and deeply honor the beauty and the pain in our community, our loved ones, and ourselves. I can’t wait to explore this play with our artistic community—a combination of faces you’ve seen through many, many moments and ones we’re meeting for the first time.”

Performances begin Friday, September 19 and run through Sunday, October 19.