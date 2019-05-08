Local Girls Announced To Play Lulu In Worcester Run Of WAITRESS

The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts is pleased to announce the two young, local actresses who will appear in the Worcester run of Broadway's Waitress the musical, May 22-26. West Boylston's Everleigh Clark and Watertown's Charlie Currier-Brown will alternate in the role of "Lulu," the daughter of the production's main character, Jenna.

Both Everleigh and Charlie were among more than 30 girls who auditioned on April 18 at The Hanover Theatre Conservatory. The girls expressed excitement for the opportunity to perform with the Waitress cast.

"I like shows, and I can't wait to have a bunch of people in the audience watching me!" said four-year-old Everleigh.

"I'm happy to be Lulu because it's my first time on stage," said Charlie, also four years old. "I'm excited to meet new people and make friends."

Tickets are on sale now for all performances of Waitress, generously sponsored by UniBank and Worcester State University. Waitress follows Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker, as she dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life such as "The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie" and "Betrayed By My Eggs Pie." When a baking contest in a nearby county and a satisfying run-in with someone new show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness.

Brought to life by a groundbreaking, all-female creative team, Waitress features original music and lyrics by six-time Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles ("Love Song," "Brave"), a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson ("I Am Sam") and direction by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus ("Pippin," "Finding Neverland").

"Waitress is a little slice of heaven!" says Entertainment Weekly, and is "sweet, sassy and passionate" according to New York Magazine. Don't miss this uplifting and hilarious musical!

Tickets for Waitress start at $45. Discounts are available to members of The Hanover Theatre and groups of 10 or more. Tickets are available online at TheHanoverTheatre.org, by phone at 877.571.SHOW (7469) or at The Hanover Theatre box office located at 2 Southbridge Street in downtown Worcester. For more information on group sales, contact Daniella Marie at 508.471.1763 or daniella@thehanovertheatre.org.





