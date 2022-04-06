Lexington Historical Society Explores Inclusive History With Hancock-Clarke House Reinterpretation

Lexington Historical Society is committed to broadening how Lexington's history is presented so visitors and residents alike can appreciate the rich diversity that has characterized this town since the 17th century. To this end the Society, with generous grant funding by the Community Endowment of Lexington, an endowed fund of the Foundation for MetroWest, has just completed a significant reinterpretation of the Hancock-Clarke House, one of the three properties overseen by the Society.

The house's history previously focused on the connections with Paul Revere, John Hancock, and Samuel Adams. Under the grant, Dr. Robert Bellinger completed extensive research into the experience of Black residents of Lexington, which created the foundation for both a new interpretative tour offered to visitors and a new permanent exhibition on display at the house. The interpretation and tours look broadly at the Black experience in town, with a focus on two enslaved people, Jack and Dinah, who lived and worked at Hancock-Clarke House. Formerly ignored by history, they are now an essential part of it.

Sean Osborne, a Board member of the Lexington Historical Society and Historian of the Association of Black Citizens of Lexington, worked closely on this project and said, "It has been a pleasure to work with the Lexington Historical Society staff and volunteers to incorporate the lives of some 18th century Black residents into the exhibits. When we discuss American history, typically we ignore the fact that during the 1630s, Massachusetts began importing enslaved Black people from Africa and Barbados. We gloss over the fact that Black people accounted for up to 10 percent of the population of some colonial Massachusetts communities. And we don't acknowledge the free born, emancipated, enslaved and indentured Black residents of 18th century Lexington who helped to build our Cradle of Liberty. I am proud to be part of this collective effort to correct the historical narrative."

In conjunction with the new exhibition and tour the Historical Society is also proud to have worked with Stopping Stones, an organization which creates memorials for enslaved people throughout the United States, to place such a memorial to Jack and Dinah at the Hancock-Clarke House site. The unveiling will take place on April 14th at 6pm, and include a presentation by Dr. Bellinger and tours of Hancock-Clarke House.

Carol S. Ward, the Executive Director of the Lexington Historical Society, points out that "the mission of the Society is to discuss the whole history of Lexington, and Dr. Bellinger's research allows us to do this. My goal as the new Director of the Society is to make our houses relevant and accessible to as diverse a population as possible, and to tell the stories of everyone who had, and has, a place in the history of town."

To learn more about Lexington Historical Society please visit our website https://www.lexingtonhistory.org/

About Lexington Historical Society:



Founded in 1886, Lexington Historical Society is an independent non-profit passionate about preserving Lexington's history and sharing it with the public. The mission of the Historical Society is to be a premier interpreter of the events of April 1775, and the faithful steward of all of the town's history through time.

The Community Endowment of Lexington promotes a spirit of philanthropic giving to help enhance the quality of life for all Lexington citizens now and in the future. We are a permanent grantmaking source of funding to support our community needs and opportunities and provide ways for donors to give back or leave a legacy to our community. The Community Endowment of Lexington supports programs and services that help make life healthier and more enjoyable for all members of the community in the areas of health and human services, arts and culture, the environment, and community building. It encourages grant applications from nonprofit organizations and public agencies that bring innovative thinking to big issues and small ones.

Photo caption: A New Version of the Psalms of David Fitted to the Tunes Used in Churches. Prince Estabrook found this book on the road when on his way to ordination in Watertown. On April 19, 1775, Prince Estabrook joined the militia on the Battle Green and became the first Black soldier to fight in the Revolutionary War.