LITTLE WOMEN Begins At The Franklin Performing Arts Company In June

The Franklin Performing Arts Company (FPAC)’s 2024-25 season will conclude with the musical adaptation of Little Women June 6-8 at THE BLACK BOX. The production is directed by NYC’s Ali Funkhouser with music direction by FPAC’s Resident Music Director Hallie Wetzell and features a cast of NYC, Boston, Providence, and local talent.

NYC’s Katie Gray leads the cast as Jo March, the character based on Alcott herself. Gray is joined by Rhode Island-based actress Myranda Rose Silva as Meg, Boston’s Anissa Perona as Beth, and Marymount Manhattan College Musical Theater rising senior Hayley Driscoll as Amy. The cast also stars Miracle Myles of the Hadestown national tour as Laurie, NYC’s Robbie Rescigno as Professor Bhaer, and Boston’s Andrew Scott Holmes as John Brooke.

Little Women features FPAC favorites Kellie Stamp as Marmee, Nick Paone as Mr. Laurence, and Kim Frigon as Aunt March. The show’s ensemble includes college musical theater students Macie Hoben and Jason Robert Warner as well as three FPAC Student Apprentices from the Franklin School for the Performing Arts: Ani Corkran, Hailey Hulbig, and Alina Kanakry.

Based on Louisa May Alcott's life, Little Women follows the adventures of sisters Jo, Meg, Beth, and Amy March. Jo is trying to sell her stories for publication, but the publishers are not interested – her friend, Professor Bhaer, tells her that she has to do better and write more from herself. Begrudgingly taking this advice, Jo weaves the story of herself and her sisters and their experience growing up in Civil War America. Little Women embodies the complete theatrical experience, guaranteeing a night filled with laughter, tears, and a lifting of the spirit. The powerful score soars with the sounds of personal discovery, heartache, and hope – the sounds of a young America finding its voice.

FPAC is an Actors’ Equity Small Professional Theater company based at THE BLACK BOX in downtown Franklin. Each season, FPAC produces musicals, plays, ballets, and more featuring Broadway stars, professional actors, local artists, and students of the arts.

Tickets for Little Women are available at FPAConline.com or by calling the box office at 508-528-3370. Follow Franklin Performing Arts Company and THE BLACK BOX on Facebook and Instagram for updates on programming.

