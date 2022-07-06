LET YOURSELF GO: AN EVENING WITH MELISSA ERRICO is Coming to Cotuit Center for the Arts This Month

On Monday, July 25 at 7:00pm, Cotuit Center for the Arts will welcome Broadway star Melissa Errico back to their Main Stage for "Let Yourself Go: An Evening with Melissa Errico."

A hilarious and emotional, sensual and musical evening with Broadway star, recording artist and author-and Cotuit favorite!-Melissa Errico telling her most personal stories about a life on Broadway & singing of the dreams, dreamers and inspirations that shaped her. With music by Lerner & Loewe, Rodgers & Hart, Stephen Sondheim, Harold Arlen, Joni Mitchell, James Taylor, Randy Newman, Michel Legrand, Cy Coleman, Irving Berlin, and more!

A magical summer night with a woman critics are calling "the full expressive package - a voice to die for like no other, a superb stylist at her incomparable best, in a fabulous, sparkly dress! She is coquettish, with an infectious giggle, possessing a gift for storytelling and an obvious love of performing great songs."

First known for her starring roles on Broadway-including Eliza Doolittle in My Fair Lady, Dot/Marie in Sunday in the Park with George, and a Tony-nominated performance as Isabelle in Michel Legrand's Amour-Melissa Errico has since gained renown as a concert, cabaret, and recording artist. She is also an accomplished author who contributes regularly to The New York Times. Her albums of musical theater classics by Stephen Sondheim and Michel Legrand have garnered extensive praise, with The Wall Street Journal calling her 2018 album Sondheim Sublime "The best all-Sondheim album ever recorded" and Broadway World naming her "the premiere interpreter of the musical legacy of Michel Legrand."

In the words of The Wall Street Journal, "No show in which the irresistible Ms. Errico appears could ever be anything other than worth seeing."

Tickets are $55, with a $5 discount for members and a $2 discount for seniors/veterans. For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit artsonthecape.org or call the Box Office at 508-428-0669 x0. Cotuit Center for the Arts is located at 4404 Falmouth Road/Route 28 in Cotuit.