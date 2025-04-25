LEARNING HOW TO READ BY MOONLIGHT is Coming to CHUANG Stage & Company One Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



CHUANG Stage and Company One Theatre will present the co-produced world premiere of Learning How to Read by Moonlight, a new play by Gaven D. Trinidad, directed by Natsu Onoda Power, with dramaturgy by Michelle M. Aguillon. This play will run at the BCA Plaza Theatre (May 16 - 25), Pao Arts Center (May 29 - June 1), and The Umbrella Arts Center (June 4 - 8).

A poignant, playful, and deeply personal story, Learning How to Read by Moonlight follows six-year-old Eddie, who learns English from his imaginary friend while navigating the complexities of growing up in an undocumented family. This multilingual journey with music-performed in English and Tagalog with subtitles-examines the timely resilience of an undocumented Filipino family, weaving a tale of wonder, love, and unspoken truths.

This production further highlights Boston's community leaders and activism: a special guest narrator will join the storytelling each night, featuring local artists, community organizers, and elected officials. Playwright Gaven D. Trinidad shares: "American stories like this are threatened with erasure in today's cultural and political climate, and the humans for whom I've written this play are told they have no home. I believe deeply that the performing arts are essential in all our lives. Even in the brief time we share in a theatre, we can help satiate souls in need of care and comfort, remind people how to love, and rekindle our limitless capacity for compassion toward strangers. This is no easy feat, and I am deeply honored that Boston's CHUANG Stage and C1 will be the artists to usher in this world premiere."

This production intentionally moves between venues-the Boston Center for the Arts Plaza Theatre (CHUANG Stage's residency home), Pao Arts Center, and The Umbrella Arts Center-to meet Boston's communities where they are. By traveling between these spaces, Learning How to Read by Moonlight creates deep engagement with audiences in community spaces in service of neighborhood belonging.

"At C1, we deeply value our partnership with Boston's rising Asian American theater company, CHUANG Stage and its Executive Director, former C1 staffer Alison Yueming Qu," says C1 Artistic Director Shawn LaCount. "Partnering to produce the world premiere of Gaven D. Trinidad's wildly imaginative and all too timely new play is just the right kind of exciting work we want to be investing in. And bringing back one of our favorite directors and artists, Natsu Onoda Power (Astro Boy and the God of Comics) is just the cherry on top!"

As part of CHUANG Stage and Company One Theatre's joint mission to make theatre accessible to all of Boston-especially working-class immigrants of Asian American descent, Learning How to Read by Moonlight will use a Pay-What-You-Want ticketing model. This approach empowers audiences to select a ticket price that best reflects their socio-economic status, ensuring equitable access to theatre for all.

Alison Yueming Qu, Executive Director of CHUANG Stage, adds: "We are thrilled for this timely world premiere to set stage in and across Boston, helmed by a Southeast Asian American acting ensemble. This experience encapsulates everything CHUANG Stage stands for-joyful, radical, and multilingual storytelling that centers the lives of Asian American immigrants, where every night is a unique communal activism experience with a curated narrator leading the storytelling. Learning How to Read by Moonlight is a testament to our collective resilience, imagination, and the power of our neighborhoods."

About the Production

While his mother struggles to earn money in New York City and his father waits alone in Manila for their daily phone calls, six-year-old Eddie learns English from his imaginary friend. Between the War on Drugs in the Philippines and the anti-immigrant movement in the United States threatening their humanity, will this undocumented family be able to pursue their dreams and address unspoken truths? A musical and multilingual journey of childlike wonder, Gaven D. Trinidad's Learning How to Read by Moonlight is equal parts playful, poignant, and hella Pinoy.

To spotlight Boston's own community leaders and activism, a new narrator (a fellow artist, community organizer, or elected official) joins the storytelling every night. Learning How to Read by Moonlight is spoken in English and Tagalog with subtitles.

