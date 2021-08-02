Kristin Chenoweth, Stephanie J. Block, Lillias White and More to Perform at Provincetown's Art House & Town Hall

The show will go on in Provincetown. Mark Cortale, Producing Artistic Director of The Art House, has confirmed that his full 2021 summer lineup will proceed as-planned in August and September. Over the next five weeks alone, between now and Labor Day weekend, The Art House and Town Hall in Provincetown will host a "who's who" constellation of Broadway award-winners and music & comedy all-stars with no less than sixteen individual shows opening across the two venues' three stages. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.ptownarthouse.com or call 800-838-3006.

The news follows Provincetown Township's nationally spotlighted leadership this past week in its swift and successful implementation of indoor mask mandate and nation-leading vaccination compliance. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination is now required for all shows at both The Art House and Town Hall, and at all other indoor venues in Provincetown. The occasion coincides with what will be Mr. Cortale's official ten year anniversary helming the famed Cape Cod venue - after the 2020 season was postponed. Returning center stage is the internationally acclaimed Broadway @ series first launched here in 2011 by Mr. Cortale and now in more than a dozen major venues worldwide.

The result? While billionaires race each other into space, the celestial stars are heading to idyllic P-Town's summer stages:

Having just added an additional show last night on August 1st, by popular demand, the four-time Tony Award Nominated Broadway favorite Judy Kuhn (Fun Home, Les Misérables & Chess) performs again tonight, August 2nd with Broadway @ The Art House series' music director and host Seth Rudetsky.

Emmy-winning comedian Judy Gold continues her hilarious summer-long run, August 3 - September 1.

Deven Green, the award-winning Canadian comedy chanteuse known for portraying "Mrs. Betty Bowers, America's Best Christian," returns with Handsome Ned and their comedy show, Watch Thin People Eat on Aug. 6 & 7.

Kristin Chenoweth - star of Broadway's original Wicked as Glinda, Tony-winner for You're A Good Man Charlie Brown, star of TV's Glee and Emmy-winner for Pushing Daisies - brings her show For the Girls direct from Broadway for two shows on August 8 with Mary-Mitchell Campbell as music director.

Unitard, the comedy trio, returns to Art House stages with their comedy Badassy on Aug 10.

Ginger Minj, break-out star of RuPaul's Drag Race makes her anticipated debut at The Art House from Aug. 11 - Sept. 11.

Next, on August 13 & 14 Liz Callaway, Tony Award nominee for Baby and star of Cats and Miss Saigon on Broadway returns to P-Town with Seth Rudetsky as pianist & host.

Kelli O'Hara, Tony Award winner for The King and I, Tony nominee for last season's Kiss Me Kate, makes her P-Town series debut on August 15 with Seth Rudetsky as music director and host.

Susie Mosher, who played Prudy Pingleton on Broadway in Hairspray and host of The Lineup at Birdland - the acclaimed weekly, wild, anything-goes variety show - makes her Art House debut on August 21.

Stephanie J. Block, 2019 Tony Award winner for her title role in The Cher Show, and Tony nominee for Falsettos and The Mystery of Edwin Drood, makes her Town Hall debut on August 22 with Seth Rudetsky as music director and host.

Ben Rimalower of Patti Issues renown will perform a live special podcast show Broken Records - The Albums You Wouldn't Shut Up About at the Art House on August 23.

Sirius XM Radio Andy star John Hill returns to his Broadway roots with his latest comic storytelling tour de force, Dead On Arrival, directed by Ben Rimalower, on August 24.

Nicolas King - who the New York Times calls a "polished crooner" who takes pop and jazz and infuses his Broadway roots in a swinging concert that "makes waves faster than a raging tsunami!" (Theater Scene) - returns to The Art House after headlining for Ptown's CabaretFest in 2019, with Jazz great Mike Renzi on piano this August 26.

Lillias White, Tony Award winner for The Life and star on Broadway in CATS, Carrie, Dreamgirls, Once On This Island, and more, makes her Art House debut on August 27 & 28 with Seth Rudetsky as pianist & host.

Beth Malone, Tony nominated star of Fun Home, Angels in America and most recently star of the Off-Broadway revival of The Unsinkable Molly Brown, makes her anticipated Art House return on August 30 for one show only, with Seth Rudetsky as music director and host.

Marilyn Maye, Grammy nominee and living legend who has been called "The greatest white female singer in the world" by none other than Ella Fitzgerald" returns for her eleventh summer for a two week run from August 31 - September 11, with Billy Stritch at the piano.

Beth Leavel, a Tony nominee this past season in the musical The Prom, Tony Award winner for the title role in The Drowsy Chaperone, and slated to play Miranda Priestly in Elton John's upcoming musical adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada on Broadway, will make her Town Hall debut on September 5, with Seth Rudetsky as music director and host.

For more information on the full Summer 2021 Provincetown Art House and Town Hall Series lineups and to purchase tickets, please visit www.ptownarthouse.com or call 800-838-3006. Please note that proof of COVID-19 vaccination is now required for all shows at both The Art House and Town Hall.

The 2021 Art House and Town Hall season produced by Mark Cortale is sponsored by

Cape Air, Anchor Inn Beach House, Ptown Bikes, Provincetown Gym, Fanizzi's Restaurant and Brasswood Inn.

Mark Cortale is celebrating his tenth anniversary season as Producing Artistic Director of The Art House in Provincetown, MA. Since 2011 he has presented artists that include Patti LuPone, Audra McDonald, Sutton Foster, Kristin Chenoweth, Chita Rivera, Megan Mullally and Christine Ebersole. In 2019, he produced the Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel nominated Off-Broadway musical Midnight At The Never Get. He founded the international Broadway @ Concert Series featuring Seth Rudetsky as music director and host in Provincetown in 2011 and has presented these concerts at theatres that include the Steppenwolf Theatre Company, The Broward Center, The Wallis, The Kimmel Center, New Orleans Center for Creative Arts, Huntington Theatre Company, The Herbst Theatre and the Leicester Square Theatre in London. Beginning in June of 2020 these concerts were offered virtually every Sunday during the pandemic as The Seth Concert Series in association with BroadwayWorld. Mark also founded the singing string quartet Well-Strung which debuted at The Art House in 2012. In 2019 he launched a developmental theatre lab called New Works Provincetown. New Works Provincetown with producing partners Jonathan Murray & Harvey Reese currently has two musicals in development: The Last Diva with a book by Jonathan Tolins, music by Scott Frankel, lyrics by Michale Korie and Maiden Voyage with book and lyrics by Mindi Dickstein and music by Carmel Dean. Info at markcortalepresents.com.

Mark Cortale Presents

Judy Gold

Hilarious Stand Up Comedy

August 3 - September 1, Tuesday & Wednesday nights @ 7:30 PM ET

Judy Kuhn

w/Seth Rudetsky as pianist & host

Broadway @ The Art House

August 1 and 2 @ 7:00 PM ET

Deven Green & Handsome Ned

Watch Thin People Eat

August 6 & 7 @ 7:30 PM ET

Kristin Chenoweth

For The Girls

w/Mary-Mitchell Campbell at piano

Broadway @ Town Hall

August 8 @ 6:00 PM & 8:30 PM ET

Unitard

Badassy

August 10 @ 9:00 PM ET

Ginger Minj

RuPaul's Drag Race Star

August 11 - September 11, Wednesday - Saturday nights @ 9:00 PM ET

Liz Callaway

w/Seth Rudetsky as pianist & host

Broadway @ The Art House

August 13 & 14 @ 7:00 PM ET

Kelli O'Hara

w/Seth Rudetsky as pianist & host

Broadway @ Town Hall

August 15 @ 6:30 PM ET

Susie Mosher

w/Seth Rudetsky as pianist & host

Broadway @ The Art House

August 21 @ 7:00 PM ET

Stephanie J. Block

w/Seth Rudetsky as pianist & host

Broadway @ Town Hall

August 22 @ 8:30 PM ET

Ben Rimalower

Broken Records: The Albums You Wouldn't Shut Up About - Special Podcast Show

August 23 @ 7:00 PM ET

John Hill

Star of Sirius XM's Radio Andy

Dead On Arrival

August 24 @ 9:00 PM ET

Nicolas King

Grammy nominated Jazz & Cabaret star

w/Mike Renzi at piano

August 26 @ 7:30 PM ET

Lillias White

w/Seth Rudetsky as pianist & host

Broadway @ The Art House

August 27 & 28 @ 7:00 PM ET

Beth Malone

w/Seth Rudetsky as pianist & host

Broadway @ The Art House

August 30 @ 7:00 PM ET

Marilyn Maye

w/Billy Stritch at piano

Broadway @ The Art House

August 31 - September 11, Tuesdays - Saturdays @6:00 PM ET

Beth Leavel

w/Seth Ruetsky as pianist & host

Broadway @ Town Hall

September 5 @ 6:30 PM ET

Next up in September...!

Christine Pedi

w/Matthew Ward at the piano

Broadway @ The Art House

September 11 @ 7:30 PM ET

Daniel Shevlin

Star Cellist from Well-Strung

Versatile

featuring Lance Horne at the piano

September 18th @ 7:30 PM ET & 19th @ 7:00 PM ET

Krysta Rodriguez

w/Seth Rudetsky as pianist and host

Broadway @ The Art House

September 24 & 25 @ 7:00 PM ET

The Art House

214 Commercial Street

Provincetown, MA 02657

For Tickets and information, visit www.ptownarthouse.com or call 800-838-3006.

For box office hours and information call 508-487-9222

Town Hall

260 Commercial Street

Provincetown, MA 02657

For Tickets and information, visit www.ptownarthouse.com or call 800-838-3006.