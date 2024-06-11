Kevin Hart Adds Additional Show at the Boch Center Wang Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Emmy and Grammy-nominated comedian and Mark Twain award recipient Kevin Hart announced another show at the Boch Center Wang Theatre. The new show will be Sunday, November 10, 2024, after the Friday night show at the Wang sold out. The Tickets for the new show are on sale now at BochCenter.org.

“Acting my Age” is my ninth tour and I wanted to change things up by creating a more intimate environment. This hour is about connecting with the audience and feeding off the crowd's energy and laughter.” - Kevin Hart on his new tour.

Hart was recognized as one of Forbes' top-grossing stand-up comedians in 2019 and his previous tour, Reality Check, dominated as the highest-grossing comedy tour of both 2022 and 2023 according to Billboard. Adding to his accolades, Hart clinched the People’s Choice Award for Comedy Act of 2022 in Pollstar. Notably, he made history with a record-breaking hometown performance at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field during his What Now Tour, becoming the first comedian to sell out an NFL stadium in Philadelphia.

This event will be a phone-free experience. Use of phones will not be permitted in the performance space.

Upon arrival at the venue, phones will be secured in individual Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the event. Guests maintain possession of their devices at all times, and can access them throughout the event only in designated Phone Use Areas within the venue.

All devices will be re-secured in Yondr pouches before returning to the performance space. All pouches and equipment are routinely sanitized. The Yondr staff is trained and required to follow safety guidelines and hygiene protocols to practice social distancing, minimal contact and wear required personal protective equipment.

Anyone seen using a device during the performance will be escorted out of the venue by security. We appreciate your cooperation in creating a phone-free experience.

ABOUT Kevin Hart:

Emmy & Grammy nominated Kevin Hart was born and raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania where he launched his career as a comedian during an amateur night at a local comedy club. Over the years Hart has become Hollywood’s box office powerhouse, opening eleven films at number one at the box office and grossing more than $4.23 billion global revenue. This year, Kevin received the Kennedy Center’s annual Mark Twain Prize for American Comedy, he was the 25th recipient and the youngest honoree to date.

Hart has also become a successful Entrepreneur; he is Chairman of Hartbeat; a global, multi-platform media company creating entertainment at the intersection of comedy and culture with a mission to keep the world laughing together. The next generation media company unites Hartbeat Productions’ best-in-class TV & film production capabilities with Laugh Out Loud’s expansive distribution network, along with its marketing, sales, experiential, branded content, digital and social capabilities. Hart is also the Founder of HartBeat Ventures. Together, these companies play an integral role part in building Hart’s eco-system for extraordinary growth and creativity. Hart continues to develop, star, and produce feature films, television, and podcasts via Hartbeat for his various partners which include Netflix, Peacock, Sirius XM and Audible.

Hart recently toured internationally with his eighth hour of stand-up material titled “The Reality Check” Tour. Kevin Hart filmed his hour in Las Vegas and on July 6 exclusively released it as a comedy special now streaming on Peacock. The tour was named the #1 Comedy Tour of 2022 by Billboard, and in 2023 Billboard named Hart the Highest Grossing Comedian of the year.

In 2020 Hart released his seventh hour long stand-up special, “Zero Fu**ks Given,” which quickly became Netflix's biggest stand-up special of 2020 and earned him a Grammy nomination for “Best Comedy Album”. Hart also earned Emmy nominations for “Die Hart,” & the sequel Die Hart 2: Die Harter – both for “Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series” along with an Emmy nomination for his Docu-series, “Don’t F**k This Up”. Kevin is a New York Times Best Selling author twice over and his first Audible original, “The Decision,” was nominated for an Audie award for “Best Original Audiobook in 2021.”

Kevin is a founding partner in three companies: the premium tequila brand Gran Coramino, and plant based quick serve restaurant Hart House, and VitaHustle the nutritional wellness brand. Kevin’s brand partnerships include Sam’s Club, Audemars Piguet, Fabletics Men, Chase J.P Morgan, Draft Kings, Hydrow, NutraBolt, and Therabody.

