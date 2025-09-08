Kendall Square Orchestra Opens 2025–26 Season With THE WILD AND THE TAME At Sanders Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Kendall Square Orchestra (K²O) will launch its eighth season on Friday, October 10, 2025, at Harvard’s Sanders Theatre with The Wild and the Tame, a concert program exploring the tension between instinct and restraint, chaos and form.

Led by David & Janet McCue Music Director Kristo Kondakçi, the evening will feature three major works: Gabriela Ortiz’s Kauyumari, a vibrant contemporary score inspired by the Huichol people’s blue deer spirit guide; Johannes Brahms’ Double Concerto in A minor with soloists Sophia Szokolay (violin) and Alan Toda-Ambaras (cello); and Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 6 “Pathétique,” one of the most profound works in the symphonic repertoire.

“This program embraces the paradox at the heart of life,” said Kondakçi. “When freedom meets discipline, when wildness collides with order, we find beauty that feels deeply and profoundly human.”

Known as Boston’s “Symphony of Innovation,” K²O unites nearly 100 musicians from over 70 science and technology institutions in Kendall Square. In addition to its concert season, the orchestra produces the biennial Symphony for Science benefit at Symphony Hall, connecting music with innovation and social impact.

Event Details

Date: Friday, October 10, 2025

Time: 7:30 PM

Location: Sanders Theatre, Harvard University, Cambridge, MA

Tickets: $50 (A), $30 (B), $10 (Students/Seniors/Obstructed View)

Box Office: kendallsquareorchestra.org/concerts

About Kendall Square Orchestra

Founded in 2018, the Kendall Square Orchestra (K²O) brings together musicians from Boston’s science, technology, and innovation sectors to perform symphonic masterworks and support community causes. K²O concerts pair great repertoire with urgent human themes, cultivating audiences who experience orchestral music as both artistic expression and a catalyst for social good.