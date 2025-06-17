KIM'S CONVENIENCE is Coming to The Huntington in November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Huntington will host the hilarious and heartwarming Kim’s Convenience, the award-winning comedy by Ins Choi about a Korean family-run corner store, which inspired the popular hit TV series that ran for five seasons on CBC/Netflix. Produced by Soulpepper, Canada’s leading artist-driven theatre company, in association with American Conservatory Theater and Adam Blanshay Productions, and directed by Weyni Mengesha, this North American tour plays at The Huntington’s Calderwood Pavilion at the BCA from Thursday, November 6 – Sunday, November 23, 2025.



In the play Kim’s Convenience, as well as the television show, Mr. Kim works hard to support his wife and children with his Toronto convenience store. As he evaluates his future, he faces both a changing neighborhood landscape and the gap between his values and those of his Canada-born children.



Playwright Ins Choi, who also stars in this special production as the title character Mr. Kim (or Appa), calls Kim’s Convenience “my love letter to my Appa and Umma, and to all first-generation immigrants who end up making a foreign land, home.”



“Having originated the role of Jung (the son) almost fifteen years ago, I’m grateful to now be playing the role of Appa (the dad) in this play,” continues Choi. “My kids have been preparing me for this their whole lives.”



Kim’s Convenience was originally produced as part of the 2011 Toronto Fringe Festival. The premiere production was produced by Soulpepper Theatre Company in Toronto, ON and became an internationally successful TV show on CBC and Netflix following its original run.



The Toronto Star says this production of Kim’s Convenience “remains as sharp, witty, and moving as ever,” and Everything Theatre called the UK tour, an “achingly funny... Hilarious, heart-warming story of love, family, and survival through change and challenge.”



Kim’s Convenience is part of The Huntington Selects, a series of curated touring productions The Huntington partners with to bring exciting and unique experiences to Boston audiences. This series is offered as an add-on to The Huntington’s subscription season, and Huntington FlexPass holders are able to redeem their tickets for these performances and events.



The cast of Kim’s Convenience includes:



Playwright Ins Choi as Appa, a first-generation Korean Canadian convenience store owner. Credits include: Kim's Convenience (Playwright/the role of Appa) with Soulpepper Productions, Kim’s Convenience (co-creator, writer, and executive producer of the TV Series) on CBC and Netflix, and Son of a Preacherman (his new solo show) at the Pacific Theatre.



Esther Chung as Umma, Appa’s wife, a first-generation Korean Canadian. Credits include: the world premiere of Bigfoot! with the Port Stanley Festival Theatre, Cross on Amazon Prime, and The Boys on Amazon Prime.



Ryan Jinn as Jung, Appa and Umma’s 32-year-old son, a second-generation Korean Canadian. Credits include: Kim’s Convenience on CBC and Netflix, as well as with Arts Club Vancouver, An Assertive Girl at Pull Festival, and The Man in the High Castle on Amazon Prime.



Kelly J. Seo as Janet, Appa and Umma’s 30-year-old daughter, a second-generation Korean Canadian. Credits include: Kim’s Convenience with Grand Theatre and Thousand Islands Playhouse, The Melville Boys at Foster Festival, and If I Go Missing on Tubi.



Brandon McKnight as Rich (a young customer), Alex (a 32-year-old police officer and friend of Jung), Mr. Lee (a successful real estate agent and friend of Appa), and Mike (another customer). Credits include: Kim’s Convenience on CBC and Netflix, The Flash on the CW, Judas Noir with Tarragon Theatre, and Of Mice and Men with Unit 102 Theatre.



The creative team for Kim’s Convenience includes scenic design by Joanna Yu, costume design by Ming Wong, projection design by Nicole Eun-Ju Bell, lighting design by Wen-Ling Liao, and sound design by Fan Zhang. The fight director and choreographer is Sean Baek. The stage manager is Robert Harding and the assistant stage manager is Angela Mae Bago.



