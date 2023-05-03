Jessie Mueller to Launch 2023 P-Town Season Memorial Day Weekend

P-Town lays claim to being the place to see and be seen this Memorial Day Weekend, as one of Broadway's brightest stars headlines a one-night-only special concert event. Jessie Mueller won the Tony Award for her starring role as Carole King in Beautiful-The Carole King Musical, and is a two-time Tony-nominated star of Carousel and composer-lyricist Sara Bareilles' hit musical Waitress. On Sunday, May 28 she will open Provincetown Town Hall's summer season with a superstar-sized evening of incredible music and intimate, hilarious, behind-the-scenes stories hosted and music directed by Sirius XM Radio star Seth Rudetsky.

Also Memorial Day Weekend, P-Town favorite Indie Rock star Melissa Ferrick returns for her twelfth consecutive Art House season on Saturday, May 27 for one show only. For tickets and information about Producing Artistic Director Mark Cortale's full glittering lineup of music and comedy superstars this summer 2023, his twelfth season leading the acclaimed Cape Cod entertainment destination, please visit www.ptownarthouse.com or call 800-838-3006.

most recently appeared on Broadway in Tracy Lett's new play The Minutes. She received a Tony nomination and Drama Desk Award for her performance as Julie Jordan in the revival of Carousel opposite Joshua Henry and Renee Fleming. Prior to that she originated the role of Jenna Hunterson in composer-lyricist Sara Bareilles' hit Broadway musical Waitress for which she was nominated for a Tony, Drama Desk and Grammy award. She earned all three awards for her starring role as Carole King in Beautiful-The Carole King Musical. She recently starred as Marian in The Music Man with Norm Lewis and Rosie O'Donnell at The Kennedy Center. Other major Broadway credits include Nice Work If You Can Get It, The Mystery Of Edwin Drood (Drama Desk nomination), and her Broadway debut as Melinda in On A Clear Day You Can See Forever opposite Harry Connick, Jr. (Tony & Drama Desk nominations). She portrayed Carrie Pipperidge in the New York Philharmonic's staged concert production of Carousel at Lincoln Center, and was a part of Carnegie Hall's family concert series, Take the Stage with Broadway Stars. She returned to the Kennedy Center last Fall in Guys And Dolls. TV/film: Patsy & Loretta, Madam Secretary, Blue Bloods, Evil, Candy, Chicago Voices (Chicago Emmy nomination), A Good Person, Secret Headquarters, Steven Spielberg's The Post.

spent many years on Broadway as a pianist and/or conductor on shows like Les Miserables, Ragtime and Phantom of the Opera, as well as two years as a comedy writer on The Rosie O'Donnell Show (three Emmy nominations with his co-writers) which led to him writing two opening numbers for the Tony Awards. He is now the afternoon deejay on the SiriusXM Broadway channel, as well as the host of his own talk show, Seth Speaks. He has performed his show, Deconstructing Broadway in London, Boston (Irne award) and L.A. (with Barbra Streisand in the audience!). He co-wrote and co-starred in Disaster!! (a New York Times critics' pick) on Broadway which was licensed by Music Theater International and is being performed around the country. After the Pulse Nightclub shooting, Seth's husband came up with the idea of doing an all-star "What The World Needs Now Is Love" and they recorded it with around 50 stars like Carole King, Idina Menzel, Gloria Estefan, Bernadette Peters and more and it went to number one on iTunes, has raised over $100,000 for the Pulse nightclub victims and families as well as the Trevor Project and they performed the song at the Democratic National Convention. Seth and James also put together the "Seasons of Love/Let The Sunshine In" all-star video, directed by Schele Williams, that played at Biden's inauguration. When the Covid lockdown began, Seth and James started the twice-a-day livestream Stars In The House with reunions of original casts of Broadway shows like Ragtime, A Chorus Line and Cats as well as TV shows like "Grey's Anatomy", "Taxi" and "E.R." (with George Clooney who was in London!). The livestream raised over $1,000,000 for the Actors Fund and over $100,000 for other charities like NAACP LDF and "You Gotta Believe" for foster youth. Seth has published numerous books including "The Rise And Fall Of A Theatre Geek" (Random House) and the just released "Musical Theatre For Dummies." You can learn more about Seth's concerts, Broadway cruises and watch his videos at SethRudetsky.com.

Mark Cortale

is celebrating his twelfth season as Producing Artistic Director of The Art House in Provincetown, MA where he has presented artists that include Patti LuPone, Audra McDonald, Chita Rivera, Sutton Foster, Kristin Chenoweth, Megan Mullally and Christine Ebersole. He recently co-produced the Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel nominated Off-Broadway musical Midnight At The Never Get. Mark founded the international Broadway @ Concert Series featuring Seth Rudetsky as music director and host in Provincetown in 2011 and has presented these concerts at theaters that include the Steppenwolf Theatre Company, The Broward Center, The Wallis, The Kimmel Center, New Orleans Center for Creative Arts, Huntington Theatre Company, the Leicester Square Theatre in London and The Sydney Theatre in Australia. Mark also founded the singing string quartet Well-Strung which debuted at Ars Nova in 2012. He also founded the developmental theater lab New Works Provincetown. In conjunction with producing partners Jonathan Murray and Harvey Reese, New Works Provincetown has commissioned four new full scale musicals to date including: Maiden Voyage with book and lyrics by Mindi Dickstein and music by Carmel Dean and Beautiful Little Fool with music and lyrics by Hannah Corneau, directed by Michael Greif.

