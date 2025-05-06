Jessie Mueller and Brian Stokes Mitchell to Join Seth Rudetsky at Barrington Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Barrington Stage Company will present two evenings of music featuring Sirius XM’s Seth Rudetsky with Tony winner Jessie Mueller and Brian Stokes Mitchell as part of its 2025 Summer Concert Series on the Boyd-Quinson Stage.

“These three extraordinary artists represent the very best of Broadway,” said Artistic Director Alan Paul. “We are honored to welcome Seth, Jessie and Stokes to Barrington Stage and offer our audiences a rare chance to experience their talents up close in the heart of the Berkshires.”

Sirius XM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky is bringing his popular Broadway Concert Series to Barrington Stage on Monday, July 7 at 8:00 p.m.

This time, Rudetsky is teaming up with Tony Award winner Jessie Mueller (Beautiful, Waitress, Carousel) for a one-night-only, special-event concert that will be filled with intimate, funny, behind-the-scenes stories mixed with incredible performances of the songs Mueller has performed on Broadway and beyond.

With Seth behind the piano, it’s Broadway like you’ve never experienced it before—up close, unscripted, and utterly unforgettable.

On Monday, August 18 at 8:00 p.m. Broadway legend and Tony Award-winning baritone Brian Stokes Mitchell, hailed by The New York Times as “the last leading man,” will make his highly anticipated Barrington Stage Company concert debut.

Mitchell’s concert offers a stirring evening of classics from beloved musicals including Camelot, Porgy and Bess, Les Misérables, Sunday in the Park with George, and more.

Mitchell, who rose to national fame as Dr. Justin “Jackpot” Jackson on TV’s Trapper John, M.D., won the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical for his celebrated performance in the 2000 Broadway revival of Kiss Me, Kate. He also earned Tony nominations for his standout roles in Ragtime, Man of La Mancha, and King Hedley II. He recently starred in City Center Encores! Love Life.

