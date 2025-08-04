Jacob's Pillow Production Manager Dies in Accident

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The New York Times has reported that Kat Sirico, a production manager at Jacob's Pillow, died in an accident this past weekend.

Sirico (they/them) was helping to move platforms used for staging at Jacob’s Pillow, and was killed after the dolly holding the platforms fell onto them. The incident was deemed a workplace accident, and criminal charges are not expected to be filed.

Sirico had been working for Jacob's Pillow since February as a production manager for the Dance Festival at the Doris Duke Theater. Jacob’s Pillow canceled all performances this past Friday through Sunday.

Pamela Tatge, the executive and artistic director for Jacob’s Pillow, said in a statement that Sirico was a “hugely devoted leader on our team." She went on to say “Their spirit, generosity, and dedication touched the lives of many,”