Jacob’s Pillow Opens Landmark New Doris Duke Theatre, Designed by Mecanoo Architects

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Jacob’s Pillow has officially opened the doors to the newly reimagined Doris Duke Theatre, a cutting-edge, purpose-built dance venue that will serve as a global hub for artistic innovation at the intersection of movement and technology. The opening marks a transformational moment for the historic institution, home to America’s longest-running international dance festival.

Designed by Mecanoo Architects in collaboration with Marvel and Charcoalblue, the new 20,000-square-foot theater replaces the original Doris Duke Theatre, which was destroyed by fire in 2020. The expanded venue blends Indigenous design principles with advanced theatrical infrastructure, creating a space that is both spiritually grounded and future-facing.

With capabilities including spatial audio, infrared performer tracking, immersive projections, and support for AI and robotics integration, the Doris Duke Theatre is poised to become the most technologically advanced theater for dance in the world.

Opening Night and Season Highlights

Opening night celebrations include a movement score by Annie-B Parson performed by 12 influential dance artists, excerpts from Shamel Pitts | TRIBE, the U.S. premiere of OTMO Live by Alexander Whitley Dance Company featuring real-time cross-theater motion capture, and performances by Ryan Johnson, Memo Akten & Katie Peyton Hofstadter, and a closing dance party with JD Samson and Scuuulpt, an interactive AR experience by Katherine Helen Fisher and Armon Naeini.

The 2025 season at the new Duke will feature:

Andrew Schneider (world premiere of HERE)

Shamel Pitts (Touch of RED)

Faye Driscoll (Weathering)

Eun-Me Ahn (Dragons, Korea)

Huang Yi (Taiwanese choreographer and robotics inventor)

Elle Sofe Company (Vástádus eana – the answer is land, Indigenous Sámi choreographer, Norway)

Additionally, digital-first works by Pitts and Schneider will expand global access, while Grisha Coleman leads the first Pillow Lab residency in the fall to develop The Movement Undercommons, a motion-capture project.

A New Era for Dance Innovation

Executive and Artistic Director Pamela Tatge described the opening as “a historic moment... a space to support bold ideas, nurture artistic growth, and deepen connection with audiences here on campus and across the globe.”

Creative Director Francine Houben of Mecanoo emphasized the building’s blend of natural materials, light, and technological possibility: “It is an architecture of connection; one where performance becomes a shared journey.”

The new Doris Duke Theatre honors the land and Indigenous heritage of the Berkshires with contributions from artists Misty Cook, Kathi Arnold, and Andre Strongbearheart Gaines Jr., whose garden and fire pit installations frame the building’s eastern landscape. Inside, a new exhibition titled Dancing the Algorithm by Katherine Helen Fisher explores the intersections of embodiment and emerging technology.

The opening coincides with the 93rd season of the Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival, running June 25 through August 24, 2025. For the first time in six years, all three on-campus venues—the Ted Shawn Theatre, the Henry J. Leir Stage, and the Doris Duke Theatre—are open to the public.

Watch the opening livestream and learn more at jacobspillow.org/live.