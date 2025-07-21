Jacobâ€™s Pillow Dance Festival Week 6 to Feature Sekou McMiller, Eun-Me Ahn, Bulareyaung Dance Company & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Jacobâ€™s Pillow has announced programming for Week 6 of its 2025 Dance Festival, running July 30â€“August 3 in Becket, Massachusetts. This weekâ€™s lineup includes the Ted Shawn Theatre debut of Sekou McMiller & Friends, the U.S. premiere of Eun-Me Ahnâ€™s Dragons in the Doris Duke Theatre, and a dynamic slate of outdoor performances on the Henry J. Leir Stage. The week also features the annual All Styles Dance Battle, PillowTalks, family programming, and community events.

Afro Latin dance trailblazer Sekou McMiller returns with the world premiere of Urban Love Suite, blending Afro-Caribbean and diasporic dance styles with music by Dizzy Gillespie, Duke Ellington, Chick Corea, and Arturo Oâ€™Farrill. The work celebrates the cultural interplay between Black and Brown communities in urban centers worldwide.

Performances: July 30â€“August 3; Livestream: August 1 at 2PM; Encore Stream: August 3 at 8PM

Tickets from $65

Doris Duke Theatre: Eun-Me Ahnâ€™s Dragons

Korean choreographer Eun-Me Ahn presents the U.S. premiere of Dragons, a dazzling fusion of live dance and 3D holography, developed during the pandemic with dancers from across Asia. The work explores generational identity and new theatrical technology.

Performances: July 30â€“August 3

Tickets from $65

Henry J. Leir Stage Outdoor Performances:

Bulareyaung Dance Company (Taiwan) â€“ July 30 & 31 at 5:30PM

Kara Jenelle & KaJe Movement Collective â€“ August 1 at 5:30PM (Choose What You Pay)

Pua Aliâ€™i â€˜Ilima (Hawaiâ€™i) â€“ August 2 at 5:30PM (Choose What You Pay)

All Styles Dance Battle

Friday, August 1 at 9PM | Perles Family Studio | Tickets $75

Hosted by Toyin Sogunro and judged by Sekou McMiller, Lisa La Touche, and Noahlot, this electric battle invites dancers of all styles to compete for $1,000 in prizes.

Additional Highlights:

PillowTalk with Kumu Hula Vicky Holt Takamine â€“ August 2 at 4PM

Eastern Woodlands Homesite Tour with Andre StrongBearHeart Gaines Jr. â€“ August 2 at 11AM

Tap Dance Performance Ensemble Showing â€“ August 2 at 1PM (Free)

Workshop with Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company â€“ August 3 at 10AM

Family Music and Dance with Sandy Russell â€“ August 3 at 11AM

Morning Dance Classes (Ballet, Modern, West African, Zumba) â€“ July 29â€“August 1 at 9AM

Tickets and more information available at jacobspillow.org or by calling 413.243.0745. Livestream and Encore Stream registration is free via jacobspillow.org/live. Rain or Shine tickets are available for all outdoor events.