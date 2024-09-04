Interview: Scarlett Strallen Talks A GRAND SUITE FROM HARRY POTTER with Boston Pops

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Stage performer and concert artist Scarlett Strallen – a favorite in London’s West End for her leading roles in “Mary Poppins,” “A Chorus Line,” and “HMS Pinafore,” and on Broadway in “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” and “Travesties” – made such an impression in her debut appearance with conductor Keith Lockhart and the Boston Pops in “Broadway Today! Broadway’s Modern Masters” earlier this year that she’s already been asked back.

Indeed, Strallen will narrate “A Grand Suite from ‘Harry Potter,’” relating the J.K. Rowling stories of “the boy who lived” as set to a vivid array of Academy Award-winning composer and Boston Pops Laureate Conductor John Williams’ most magical music from the beloved movie franchise, performed by Lockhart and the Pops September 7 at 7:30 pm and September 8 at 2 pm. The program will also feature other well known favorites from Williams’ epic body of work.

A London native and two-time Olivier Award nominee who now lives in New York with her husband, Tony and Grammy nominee Bryce Pinkham (“A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder”), and their two children, Winnie, 5, and Wilder, 4, Strallen was at home earlier this week when she took a call to discuss “A Grand Suite from ‘Harry Potter’” and more.

What appealed to you about this show?

I loved the idea of these concerts because for people who know and love these movies, and the brilliant scores by John Williams, they will be a nostalgia trip that opens up their imagination in a new way. And when it comes to the Boston Pops, there is definite reverence in the audience for the orchestra, which I experienced firsthand when Bryce and I did “Broadway Today! Broadway’s Modern Masters” at Boston Symphony Hall and then at Tanglewood last season.

I worked with Keith on those concerts, and a few times earlier in England when he was with the BBC Concert Orchestra. He is so flexible, kind, and humorous. He’s such a joy that I didn’t hesitate when this opportunity presented itself.

Since you won’t be singing, what has the preparation been like for this one?

I've been listening to the music in my car and familarizing myself with it. Earlier in my career, I did a fair amount of voice acting in films and television. I haven’t done it for many years, because I’ve been focused on musicals and concerts. With the Pops, my narration will be setting up the John Williams music from the movies, which is so familiar that it feels like it’s part of our DNA. I have to admit that I’m not the biggest Potterphile, but I did read the first book when it came out and I’ve also seen the first movie. Now that my children are older, I’ll be able to put them in front of the TV so we can watch the movies together.

Your roots in show business go deep. Tell me about that?

My parents, Cherida Langford and Sandy Strallen, are both musical-theater performers. They were in the original London company of “Cats.” My three sisters, Summer Strallen, Zizi Strallen, and Saskia Strallen, all sing, dance, and act, too. All four of us were in the London production of “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.” My grandmother, Babette Langford, ran a dance school and it was she who instilled discipline in all of us.

My aunt, Bonnie Langford, is a popular British television and stage star. She’ll be coming to New York next spring to do “Sondheim’s Old Friends,” which she did last year in the West End, on Broadway. Bonnie will be busy with the show, of course, but we hope to have her over for a Sunday roast.

Do you want your children to go into the family business?

I don’t know about that, because this profession is so precarious and random. They’re both still so young, too – I call them our pandemic babies. Not long ago, however, I overheard Winnie singing “Glitter and Be Gay” from “Candide.” I was momentarily horrified, but she was spot-on so I couldn’t help but love it.

And just a few weeks ago, I was learning the Stephen Sondheim number “You Could Drive a Person Crazy” from “Company” for a concert I did with the Des Moines Symphony, and both Winnie and Wilder were listening in. They both liked it, too, which was a nice change because usually they’re very critical.

The “Broadway Today! Broadway’s Modern Masters” concerts were hugely popular. What did you enjoy most about them?

Victoria Clark is a huge idol of mine, so singing music from “The Light in the Piazza” with her was a dream come true. Being directed by Jason Danieley and singing with Vicki, my husband, and Mandy Gonzalez, Shereen Ahmed, and Darius de Haas was amazing. And all of us being onstage when Joshua Henry did his magnificent rendition of “The Room Where It Happened” from “Hamilton” was incredibly memorable. My favorite moment, however, was when Bryce and I got to do “All the Wasted Time” from “Parade.” It was very poignant for us. We were almost crying as we looked into each other’s eyes. That whole program was soaring – it was like flying.

Photo credits: Scarlett Strallen onstage with Keith Lockhart and the Boston Pops earlier this year. Photo by Winslow Townson. Head shot of Scarlett Strallen courtesy of John Such Artists’ Management, Ltd.

