AS BEES IN HONEY DROWN Dark Comedy to Play at Theater Uncorked

Norton Award Winning Boston based small theater company, Theater Uncorked, to present Douglas Carter Beane's As Bees in Honey Drown, the winner of the Outer Critics Circle John Gassner Playwriting Award. Beane skillfully lampoons our culture and takes us down the rabbit hole of Fame, Fortune, Lies and their ultimate consequences and no one can escape the trap of sticky sweet success!

It's a dark comedy like no other and a punch in the gut to those seeking their 15 minutes in the hive of fame.

The show is directed by David Miller, the former Producing Artistic Director of Zeitgeist Stage Company (ZSC) from 2001 to 2019, who directed over 50 of the Company's productions. ZSC performed at the Boston Center for the Arts both in the Black Box and Plaza Theaters for the duration of its tenure. During this time ZSC received numerous Elliot Norton Awards for excellence in theater, including four awards for Outstanding Fringe Theater Production. ZSC also received over twenty Independent Reviewers of New England (IRNE) Awards including five for Outstanding Small Theater Production. He is thrilled to be returning to the BCA with Theater UnCorked's, As Bees in Honey Drown.

As Bees in Honey Drown stars Michael Mazzone as Even Wyler, Norton and IRNE Award winning actress Sehnaz Dirik as Alexa Vere de Vere, Isabel Ginsburg as Actress #1, Lauren Elias as Actress #2, Ben Dawn Cross as Actor #1 and Bradley Belanger as Actor #2.

The creative and design team includes David Miller (Director), Audrey Seraphin (Stage Manager), Jasper Scott(Assistant Stage Manager), Sehnaz Dirik (Production Manager/Props Designer) Leonard Chasse (Set/Scenic Designer), Erik Fox (Lighting Designer), Tim Rose (Sound Designer), Anna Bruce (Costume Designer), Natasha Newcomb (Assistant Costume Designer)

As Bees in Honey Drown is being presented at the BCA Plaza Black Box Theatre, 539 Tremont St, Boston, Ma 02116. Performances begin May 14 and run through May 18. Join us for this rarely done comedy!

