In-Person World Premiere of NEW DANCES FOR GOETHE-INSTITUT Announced

After being delayed from 2019 due to building renovations and the COVID-19 pandemic, Boston Dance Theater, Sound Icon and the Goethe-Institut Boston have announced the in-person world premiere of "New Dances for Goethe-Institut", a site-specific work that takes place over the five floors of the historic headquarters of Goethe-Institut Boston. BDT founder and co-artistic director Jessie Jeanne Stinnett collaborates with Artistic Director of Sound Icon Ensemble Jeffrey Means to create the new work, accompanied by live music. Music selections are from famous German composers spanning Germany's musical history.

The work was originally commissioned by the Goethe-Institut Boston in 2019 to coincide with the reopening of 170 Beacon St. following extensive renovations, but was further delayed due to COVID-19. The piece will be performed live by BDT and Sound Icon at Goethe-Institut's newly restored Back Bay building on January 21 and 22, 2022.

This commission both responds to, and draws the audience's attention to, the obvious and understated elements of the historical building's architecture through the techniques of improvisation, Dance Theater, and contemporary choreography. The work was made to inspire audiences to wander through the building and discover the building's various spaces in a new way, through the illumination of live performance. The curated live music reflects the Goethe-Institut Boston's mission to foster international cultural dialogue between Germany and New England offering platforms for exchange and connection.

Friday, April 1, 2022 and Saturday, April 2, 2022

Showing times at 7pm & 8pm each evening.

GOETHE-INSTITUT BOSTON

170 Beacon Street, Boston (Back Bay)

Admission: FREE with RSVP

https://www.goethe.de/en/index.html