Idle Hands Fest Brings One-Night-Only Showcase of New Boston Performances to the Cambridge Foundry

Idle Hands Theatre Co., in partnership with the Cambridge Community Center for the Arts (CCCA), will present the first Idle Hands Fest on Saturday, August 30, 2025 at The Cambridge Foundry.

The festival gives Boston-area performers just three days to create brand-new work, culminating in a one-night-only experience of collaborative pieces and solo acts. Artists from across disciplines, including theatre, dance, music, spoken word, harsh noise, and drag,(just to name a few) will collide to creating original performances made under an intense 72-hour deadline.

"Boston is full of incredible artists, but there's not enough space for them to take creative risks," says David Raposo, Co-founder of Idle Hands Theatre Co. "This festival is about making that space with no red tape and no boundaries. Just people and space."

With support from CCCA, the festival offers rehearsal space, technical mentorship, media production, and local TV broadcast opportunities; filling a vital gap in the city's arts infrastructure. Wanna know more? Click here to check us out.