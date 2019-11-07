Huntington Theatre Company Will Host Latinx Community Night

Huntington Theatre Company has announced that the Huntington Community Membership Initiative will host Latinx Community Night, Thursday, November 21 beginning at 6pm at the Huntington Avenue Theatre (264 Huntington Avenue, Boston).



Latinx Community Night is a part of an effort to give local Latinx audiences the opportunity to experience their community represented on our stage together. The Huntington Community Membership Initiative is extending its offer of $20 tickets to the November 21 performance of Quixote Nuevo by award-winning playwright Octavio Solis and directed by KJ Sanchez, to the entire Latinx-identified community in Boston.



The evening will also include a pre-show reception featuring refreshments and music. After the 7:30pm performance, the audience will be able to engage in a post-show conversation with Solis, moderated by WBUR's Maria Garcia.



Tickets to the Latinx Community Night on November 21 can be purchased by using the code "COMMUNITY" when purchasing tickets on huntingtontheatre.org, calling 617 266 0800 or by visiting ticketing services at the Huntington Avenue Theatre or Calderwood Pavilion at the BCA.



The Huntington Community Membership Initiative is a program designed to reduce the cost barrier of attending live theatre for those with limited income and to diversify audiences so they look more like the city of Boston. The program was established in 2012 as a solution to Huntington Managing Director, Michael Maso's desire for a program that would allow community members to feel as invested and connected to the Huntington as our subscribers. The Huntington partners with over 200 community organizations that serve low and moderate income patrons to provide their 3,400 members with $20 tickets for any available seat at every performance at the Huntington, as well as at Lyric Stage Company and SpeakEasy Stage Company productions.



"The Huntington Community Membership Initiative has eight receptions each year for its members. We are honored to host a special reception and welcome members of the Latinx community to share Quixote Nuevo with us" said Candelaria Silva-Collins, coordinator for the program. "While we have a number of HCMI members who are Latinx, we are hoping this evening will increase the number of members of the Latinx community that are connected with the Huntington. There is comfort in experiencing a play whose writer, director and actors share your cultural background. We hope to fill the theatre with people from the Latinx community and give the playwright, Octavio Solis, and actors a warm Boston welcome."



In a message to the local Latinx community, Solis invites them "Come, this is your house too. Help us tear down the walls. Help us fill those seats. Help us blow the roof off the sucker because this play is for you."

For more information, visit huntingtontheatre.org.





