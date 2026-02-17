Hub Theatre Company of Boston to Stage THE BALD SOPRANO & THE LESSON

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Hub Theatre Company of Boston will kick off its highly anticipated 13th season with Eugène Ionesco's celebrated comedies The Bald Soprano & The Lesson directed by Elliot Norton Award winner Bryn Boice.

The show will run Friday, February 20, through Sunday, March 8, 2026, with performances on Thursday at 7:00pm, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm, and on Sundays at 2:00pm at The Boston Center for the Arts Black Box Theatre, 539 Tremont St. in Boston's Back Bay. Tickets to all performances are Pay-What-You-Can. In addition, a voter registration drive will be held in conjunction with this production and voter registration forms will be available at all performances. For tickets and more information please visit www.hubtheatreboston.org.

Everything is as it should be-or is it? Ridiculous on the surface but razor-sharp underneath, The Bald Soprano & The Lesson is a fast, funny, absurdist double feature. As the laughs pile up in The Bald Soprano, polite dinner party chatter unravels, propriety goes off the rails, and ultimately, conformity spirals into chaos. In The Lesson a hysterical tutoring session explodes into a nonsensical power struggle fueled by misplaced authority. The result is a frenetic theatrical tour-de-force that is simultaneously comedic and profound which asks audiences to laugh loudly but think deeply.

Local favorite Bryn Boice directs seven of the area's finest actors: Lily Ayotte, Siobhan Carroll, Lauren Elias (Elliot Norton Award Nominee), Cristhian Mancinas-García (Elliot Norton Award Nominee), Jessica Golden, Cleveland "Mac" Nicoll, and Brooks Reeves (Elliot Norton Award Winner) in this classic absurdist play full of ridiculous situations and uncomfortable truths.

Eugène Ionesco, a Romanian-born French playwright, is considered the leading figure in the Theatre of the Absurd. A lyrical satirist, he often aimed his nonsensical dialogue and surreal situations at the pretenses and hypocrisy of society. Ionesco credits surrealism and dadism as the basis for his explorations into absurdism. He also wrote Rhinoceros, Exit the King, and Journeys Among the Dead as well as the film La Vase where he played the lead. A testament to his continuing relevance to today's modern world of instant messaging and emojis, The Bald Soprano has been playing continually at the Theatre de la Huchette in Paris since 1957, a world-record run.

Hub Theater Company of Boston was founded in 2012 to foster creativity among Boston's theatre artists. Hub is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, professional non-Equity theatre company committed to entertaining, captivating, socially aware and emotionally engaging theatre in intimate settings. In the interest of cultivating a diverse audience and breaking down barriers between audience and art, all tickets to all performances are Pay-What-You-Can.

