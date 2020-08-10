History At Play Presents I NOW PRONOUNCE YOU LUCY STONE

The livestream will take place on Friday, August 21st, at 7:30 PM ET.

In honor of the 2020 centennial celebration of the 19th Amendment, HAP, LLC Founder and Artistic Director Judith Kalaora brings Lucy Stone's incredible story to life: The first woman from Massachusetts to earn a college degree, a fierce abolitionist, and women's rights activist, Lucy Stone was never one to take the easy road in the fight against discrimination. Even Susan B. Anthony credited Lucy Stone for her involvement in the tumultuous women's rights movement. The fight for suffrage is ferocious, so come along for the ride!

Enjoy this LIVESTREAM presentation on Friday, August 21st, at 7:30 PM ET (GMT-5) via HAP, LLC's Pay-Per-HAP Facebook Group. This live event brings the vibrancy of theatrical history direct to your home. Approximately 60 minutes, followed by real-time audience Q&A. Each weekly Pay-Per-HAP performance is offered at a Pay-What-You-Can rate of $10-$25 per viewer, or $100 for a 2020 Pass. For ticket information, see HistoryAtPlay.com, or on Facebook @HistoryAtPlay.

Payment is requested by 1:30 PM ET (GMT-5), on or before the date of the performance. Payments are accepted on Eventbrite, by Credit/Debit, or by Check (History At Play, P.O. Box 120233, Boston, MA 02112). Please indicate the performance date for which you are paying. After payment is received, request to join the Pay-Per-HAP Facebook group at https://www.facebook.com/groups/PayperHAP. Admission to the group closes at 1:30 PM ET (GMT-5) on the date of the performance. No late admission. No refunds/date transfers. Must have access to a Facebook account in order to view.

Josh Lederman, NBC News Political Correspondent, attests: "History At Play connects the dots between the characters that made up our past and the events they shaped that still influence our lives.

HAP, LLC's weekly Pay-Per-HAP Facebook performances are original productions from the company's critically acclaimed repertoire, featuring playwright/producer/historian and HAP, LLC Founder, Judith Kalaora. From A REVOLUTION OF HER OWN!™, the inspiring story of America's first female soldier, Deborah Sampson; to CHALLENGER: Soaring with Christa McAuliffe, exhibiting the achievements of the beloved Teacher In Space, each live performance is conducted in authentic period wardrobe, with vintage props, and professionally designed sets. Based on primary source research, History At Play™, LLC has been embraced by the historical, educational, and theatrical industries with high-caliber programs, offering a once-in-a lifetime opportunity to ask questions of influential and often forgotten historic figures. Appropriate for all ages.

Upcoming Pay-Per-HAP Performances in Summer 2020:

All performances begin at 7:30 PM ET (GMT-5) at HAP, LLC's @Pay-Per-HAP VIP Facebook Group:

August 21: I Now Pronounce You Lucy Stone

August 28: World War Women: The Unsung Heroines of World War II

Sept 4: CHALLENGER: Soaring with Christa McAuliffe

Sept 11: Victorian Gossip Girl: Annie Adams Fields

Sept 18: Tinseltown Inventor: The Most Beautiful Woman in the World, Hedy Lamarr

Sept 25: Featured Guest Artist Presentation: "Charlotte Brontë: To Do More and Better Things"

MORE DATES TO COME!

