History At Play Presents A REVOLUTION OF HER OWN

A REVOLUTION OF HER OWN! TM, the inspirational story of America's first female soldier Deborah Sampson, has been performed over 1,000 times in cities across the country, earning the honor as an Official Selection of the United Solo Theatre Festival in New York City. A REVOLUTION OF HER OWN! TM features HAP, LLC Founder and Artistic Director Judith Kalaora, as Deborah Samson [Sampson], the first woman to enlist, to fight, and to be honorably discharged from the American Military. Experience Deborah Sampson's arduous upbringing, one and a half years of active combat, and success as the first female professional soldier through interactive stories. Deborah's passion will take you back in time! Program includes simulated violence. Viewer discretion advised.

Enjoy this LIVESTREAM presentation on Friday, July 31st, at 7:30 PM ET (GMT-5) via HAP, LLC's Pay-Per-HAP Facebook Group. This live event brings the vibrancy of theatrical history direct to your home. Approximately 60 minutes, followed by real-time audience Q&A. Each weekly Pay-Per-HAP performance is offered at a Pay-What-You-Can rate of $10-$25 per viewer, or $100 for a 2020 Pass. For ticket information, see HistoryAtPlay.com, or on Facebook @HistoryAtPlay.

Payment is requested by 1:30 PM ET (GMT-5), on or before the date of the performance. Payments are accepted on Eventbrite, by Credit/Debit, or by Check (History At Play, P.O. Box 120233, Boston, MA 02112). Please indicate the performance date for which you are paying. After payment is received, request to join the Pay-Per-HAP Facebook group at https://www.facebook.com/groups/PayperHAP. Admission to the group closes at 1:30 PM ET (GMT-5) on the date of the performance. No late admission. No refunds/date transfers. Must have access to a Facebook account in order to view.

About Pay-Per-HAP

HAP, LLC's weekly Pay-Per-HAP Facebook performances are original productions from the company's critically acclaimed repertoire, featuring playwright/producer/historian and HAP, LLC Founder, Judith Kalaora. From A REVOLUTION OF HER OWN!™, the inspiring story of America's first female soldier, Deborah Sampson; to CHALLENGER: Soaring with Christa McAuliffe, exhibiting the achievements of the beloved Teacher In Space, each live performance is conducted in authentic period wardrobe, with vintage props, and professionally designed sets. Based on primary source research, History At Play™, LLC has been embraced by the historical, educational, and theatrical industries with high-caliber programs, offering a once-in-a lifetime opportunity to ask questions of influential and often forgotten historic figures. Appropriate for all ages.

Upcoming Pay-Per-HAP Performances this Summer:

All performances begin at 7:30 PM ET (GMT-5) at HAP, LLC's @Pay-Per-HAP VIP Facebook Group:

July 31: A Revolution of Her Own! Deborah Sampson

August 7: Rendezvous with Rachel Revere

August 14: [No Program]

August 21: I Now Pronounce You Lucy Stone

August 28: World War Women: The Unsung Heroines of World War II

Sept 4: CHALLENGER: Soaring with Christa McAuliffe

Sept 11: Victorian Gossip Girl: Annie Adams Fields

Sept 18: Tinseltown Inventor: The Most Beautiful Woman in the World, Hedy Lamarr

Sept 25: Featured Guest Artist Presentation: "Charlotte Brontë: To Do More and Better Things"

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You