Handel and Haydn Society Reveals 2023 Youth Choruses Scholarship Award Recipients

Recognizing a high degree of achievement in and a commitment to vocal arts, the Handel and Haydn Society announced the recipients of the 2023 Youth Choruses Scholarship Awards. Presented annually by the H+H Education Committee, five musicians who are members or alumni of the Youth Choruses were awarded scholarships between $1,000 and $3,000. All will be honored at the High School Soloists Recital on Wednesday, June 7 at 7:30pm at Williams Hall at New England Conservatory.

Kelsey Moisan, a 2018 graduate of the H+H Youth Choruses, and Samuel Higgins, a 2021 HHYC graduate, are this year’s Barbara E. Maze Award for Musical Excellence recipients. Kelsey is currently pursuing a Master of Music at Longy School of Music of Bard College. Samuel studies voice with Julia Faulkner at the Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia. The award honors the legacy of Handel and Haydn Society Governor Barbara E. Maze, who was instrumental in creating the Youth Choruses program. The Barbara E. Maze Award for Musical Excellence extends the Handel and Haydn Society’s support with a $3,000 scholarship to an outstanding Youth Choruses alumnus who intends to continue professional vocal instruction.

The Candace MacMillen Achtmeyer Award honors the memory of a member of the Handel and Haydn Society Board who voiced passionate opinions about H+H’s responsibility to the community and children. The scholarship goes to an outstanding high school senior who will continue their vocal music studies and has participated in the Youth Choruses program for at least two years. It includes a $2,000 cash award. The 2023 recipient of the Candace MacMillen Achtmeyer Award is Francis Mendes, a senior at Wellesley High School. Mendes will attend the University of Michigan this fall.

Named in memory of a Handel and Haydn Society Youth Choruses alumna who passed away in 2011 after battling a terminal illness, the Evangelyna Etienne Scholarship Award provides a $1,000 scholarship to a current or former Youth Choruses program student between the ages of 16 and 24 who is passionately connecting with the community through music. The 2023 recipient of the Evangelyna Etienne Award is Ryan Krishna, a senior at Winchester High School.

“Each year I am amazed not only by the talent, but the dedication and drive of our Youth Choruses singers,” said David Snead, President and CEO of Handel and Haydn Society. “We are proud to honor these singers and help in any way we can as they continue to develop the skills learned in HHYC that will serve them the rest of their lives, regardless of what they choose to do professionally.”

The H+H Education Committee also recognized Juliette Kaoudji with the HHYC Achievement Award for exceptional musical artistry and contributions to the community through music. Juliette is a 2016 graduate of HHYC and currently in the Graduate Diploma program at the New England Conservatory with a focus in vocal performance.