Handel and Haydn Society Reveals 2023 Youth Choruses Scholarship Award Recipients

All will be honored at the High School Soloists Recital on Wednesday, June 7 at 7:30pm at Williams Hall at New England Conservatory.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
Photos: First Look at EVITA at American Repertory Theater Photo 2 Photos: First Look at EVITA at American Repertory Theater
Video: Go Inside Rehearsals For EVITA at American Repertory Theater Photo 3 Video: Inside Rehearsals For EVITA at American Repertory Theater
Adam Chanler-Berat, Mary Testa, Tally Sessions, and More Will Lead A NEW BRAIN at Barringt Photo 4 Chanler-Berat, Testa, Sessions, & More Will Lead A NEW BRAIN at Barrington Stage

Adam Chanler-Berat, Mary Testa, Tally Sessions, and More Will Lead A NEW BRAIN at Barrington Stage Company

Recognizing a high degree of achievement in and a commitment to vocal arts, the Handel and Haydn Society announced the recipients of the 2023 Youth Choruses Scholarship Awards. Presented annually by the H+H Education Committee, five musicians who are members or alumni of the Youth Choruses were awarded scholarships between $1,000 and $3,000. All will be honored at the High School Soloists Recital on Wednesday, June 7 at 7:30pm at Williams Hall at New England Conservatory.

Kelsey Moisan, a 2018 graduate of the H+H Youth Choruses, and Samuel Higgins, a 2021 HHYC graduate, are this year’s Barbara E. Maze Award for Musical Excellence recipients. Kelsey is currently pursuing a Master of Music at Longy School of Music of Bard College. Samuel studies voice with Julia Faulkner at the Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia. The award honors the legacy of Handel and Haydn Society Governor Barbara E. Maze, who was instrumental in creating the Youth Choruses program. The Barbara E. Maze Award for Musical Excellence extends the Handel and Haydn Society’s support with a $3,000 scholarship to an outstanding Youth Choruses alumnus who intends to continue professional vocal instruction.

The Candace MacMillen Achtmeyer Award honors the memory of a member of the Handel and Haydn Society Board who voiced passionate opinions about H+H’s responsibility to the community and children. The scholarship goes to an outstanding high school senior who will continue their vocal music studies and has participated in the Youth Choruses program for at least two years. It includes a $2,000 cash award. The 2023 recipient of the Candace MacMillen Achtmeyer Award is Francis Mendes, a senior at Wellesley High School. Mendes will attend the University of Michigan this fall.

Named in memory of a Handel and Haydn Society Youth Choruses alumna who passed away in 2011 after battling a terminal illness, the Evangelyna Etienne Scholarship Award provides a $1,000 scholarship to a current or former Youth Choruses program student between the ages of 16 and 24 who is passionately connecting with the community through music. The 2023 recipient of the Evangelyna Etienne Award is Ryan Krishna, a senior at Winchester High School.

“Each year I am amazed not only by the talent, but the dedication and drive of our Youth Choruses singers,” said David Snead, President and CEO of Handel and Haydn Society. “We are proud to honor these singers and help in any way we can as they continue to develop the skills learned in HHYC that will serve them the rest of their lives, regardless of what they choose to do professionally.”

The H+H Education Committee also recognized Juliette Kaoudji with the HHYC Achievement Award for exceptional musical artistry and contributions to the community through music. Juliette is a 2016 graduate of HHYC and currently in the Graduate Diploma program at the New England Conservatory with a focus in vocal performance. 



RELATED STORIES - Boston

New Sensory-Friendly Play RITE OF PASSAGE to Debut In July At The Windhover Center Photo
New Sensory-Friendly Play RITE OF PASSAGE to Debut In July At The Windhover Center

'Rite of Passage' a new semi-autobiographical play by 25-year-old Izzy Salant will debut as a professional production at The Windhover Center for the Performing Arts, July 13 through 30.

Tanglewood Adds Jackson Browne to the 2023 Popular Artist Lineup Photo
Tanglewood Adds Jackson Browne to the 2023 Popular Artist Lineup

The Boston Symphony Orchestra has announced that Jackson Browne will be performing as part of the 2023 Tanglewood Popular Artist Series.

WAM Theatre Co-Founder and Producing Artistic Director Kristen van Ginhoven to Step Down a Photo
WAM Theatre Co-Founder and Producing Artistic Director Kristen van Ginhoven to Step Down at the End of 2023

WAM Theatre has announced that Co-Founder and Producing Artistic Director Kristen van Ginhoven will step down from her position in December 2023.

David Rhodes to Debut DOES ANYONE STILL FINISH...A HAT In Provincetown in June Photo
David Rhodes to Debut DOES ANYONE STILL FINISH...A HAT In Provincetown in June

Actor/Playwright/Solo Performer DAVID RHODES will be debuting his latest solo show DOES ANYONE STILL FINISH...A HAT / a musical musing on life and art, June 10th at Provincetown's Crown & Anchor.


More Hot Stories For You

HEAD OVER HEELS to be Presented at Wheelock Family Theatre in JuneHEAD OVER HEELS to be Presented at Wheelock Family Theatre in June
Handel and Haydn Society Reveals 2023 Youth Choruses Scholarship Award RecipientsHandel and Haydn Society Reveals 2023 Youth Choruses Scholarship Award Recipients
The Cape Cod Theatre Project Announces 2023 Season of New PlaysThe Cape Cod Theatre Project Announces 2023 Season of New Plays
New Sensory-Friendly Play RITE OF PASSAGE to Debut In July At The Windhover CenterNew Sensory-Friendly Play RITE OF PASSAGE to Debut In July At The Windhover Center

Videos

Video: How Tovah Feldshuh Built a Five-Decade Career Onstage Video Video: How Tovah Feldshuh Built a Five-Decade Career Onstage
Annaleigh Ashford is Gobsmacked to Star in Her (Other) Favorite Sondheim Show Video
Annaleigh Ashford is Gobsmacked to Star in Her (Other) Favorite Sondheim Show
Shakespeare Featured as Final JEOPARDY! Category Video
Shakespeare Featured as Final JEOPARDY! Category
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Kicks Off CBS MORNINGS' 'Road to the Tonys' Series Video
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Kicks Off CBS MORNINGS' 'Road to the Tonys' Series
View all Videos

Boston SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Color Purple
The Umbrella Arts Center (5/12-6/04)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Misery
The Company Theatre (10/13-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Sixties Show
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (9/28-9/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# James Gallagher
Theatre Workshop of Nantucket (9/14-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Brundibar & But The Giraffe
VOICES Boston Children's Choir (6/03-6/11)PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Singing Windmills
Modern Theatre at Suffolk University (6/09-6/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Born to do This - Joan of Arc Rock Opera
The Company Theatre (7/28-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Julia Watkins: Cirque
Wilbur Fiske Haven House (7/07-7/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Elf
The Company Theatre (11/10-11/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Live in Concert
Emerson Colonial Theatre (10/07-10/07)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You