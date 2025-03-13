Handel and Haydn Society Now Accepting Applications from String Instrumentalists for 2025-2027 Stone Fellowship

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Handel and Haydn Society is now receiving applications from string instrumentalists for the 2025-2027 cohort of the H+H Stone Fellowship, a prestigious two-year fellowship for emerging musicians pursuing careers in period performance of Baroque and Classical music.

A first of its kind among period-instrument orchestras, the Fellowship fosters the artistic development of early-career musicians whose socio-cultural identities have been historically underrepresented in the field. The Fellowship is made possible through a transformative $1 million gift from the James M. and Cathleen D. Stone Foundation, with additional support from the National Endowment for the Arts.

For the 2025-2027 Fellowship, H+H is recruiting nationally for up to two string instrumentalists (violin, viola, cello, or bass) selected through a competitive audition process. Application materials are due on or before April 3, 2025. For eligibility and application process information, musicians are encouraged to visit: handelandhaydn.org/fellowship.

The Fellowship provides an unparalleled two-year learning experience including training, performance, and mentorship with H+H as well as career counseling and additional artistic opportunities in partnership with the New England Conservatory (NEC). Resident fellows will experience Boston's thriving music community through participating in H+H's 2025-2027 concert seasons. Launched in 2023, the Fellowship serves as a centerpiece of H+H's long-term commitment to create pathways toward a more diverse and inclusive orchestra of tomorrow, and to foster a more equitable field on a national scale.

About the Handel and Haydn Society

Boston's Grammy-winning Handel and Haydn Society performs Baroque and Classical music with a freshness, a vitality, and a creativity that inspires all ages. Called “one of the most exciting ensembles of historically informed performances in the world” (OperaWire), H+H has been captivating audiences for 210 consecutive seasons (the most of any performing arts organization in the United States), speaking to its singular success at welcoming new audiences to this extraordinary music, generation after generation.

H+H performed the “Hallelujah” Chorus from Handel's Messiah in its first concert in 1815, gave the American premiere in 1818, and ever since has been both a musical and a civic leader in the Boston community. During the Civil War, H+H gave numerous concerts in support of the Union Army (H+H member Julia Ward Howe wrote “The Battle Hymn of the Republic”) and on January 1, 1863, H+H performed at the Grand Jubilee Concert celebrating the enactment of the Emancipation Proclamation. Two years later, H+H performed at the memorial service for Abraham Lincoln.

H+H's Orchestra and Chorus delight more than 76,000 listeners annually through concerts at Symphony Hall and other leading venues as well as radio broadcasts. Through the Karen S. and George D. Levy Learning and Education Program, H+H supports seven youth choirs of singers in grades 2–12 and provides thousands of complimentary tickets to students and communities throughout Boston, ensuring the joy of music is accessible to all. H+H provides deeply discounted tickets and hosts special events for undergraduate students and concertgoers under 40 through the H+H Masterpass and H² membership programs. H+H has released 16 CDs on the CORO label and has toured nationally and internationally. In all these ways, H+H fulfills its mission to inspire the intellect, touch the heart, elevate the soul, and connect all of us with our shared humanity through transformative experiences with Baroque and Classical music.

