HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD To Play Emerson Colonial Theatre This Fall

The Emerson Colonial Theatre has announced that the six-time Tony Award-winning production of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD will premiere in Boston as part of its first-ever North American tour. Performances for this limited six-week engagement begin Sunday, November 9 through Saturday, December 20.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 28 at 12PM EST, both online and in-person at the Emerson Colonial Theatre Box Office (106 Boylston Street, Boston). To sign up to be among the first to buy tickets via an exclusive presale, please visit EmersonColonialTheatre.com. When tickets go on sale, prices will range from $49.00 to $149.00 with a select number of premium seats available from $199.00.

ABOUT HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, the first Harry Potter story to be presented on stage and the eighth story in the Harry Potter series, has sold over 10 million tickets worldwide since its world premiere in London in July 2016 and holds a record 60 major honors, with nine Laurence Olivier Awards including Best New Play and six Tony Awards including Best Play. The international phenomenon has cast its spell worldwide with productions currently running in London, New York, Hamburg, and Tokyo, and has completed runs in Melbourne, Toronto, San Francisco, and Chicago. The original two-part production in London's West End recently celebrated its 7th anniversary, while the reimagined Broadway production celebrated its 6th anniversary.

The touring production is based on the acclaimed Broadway production, currently playing at the Lyric Theatre, New York. It picks up right where the last Harry Potter film left off: Nineteen years after Harry, Ron, and Hermione saved the wizarding world, they're back on a most extraordinary new adventure – this time, joined by a brave new generation that has only just arrived at the legendary Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. When Harry Potter's head-strong son Albus befriends the son of his fiercest rival, Draco Malfoy, it sparks an unbelievable new journey for them all – with the power to change the past and future forever.

The most successful non-musical play in Broadway history, HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD has the unique distinction of being named by the Guinness World Records as the highest-grossing non-musical play in Broadway history with over $270 million total sales and over 2.5 million tickets sold.

