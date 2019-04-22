Greater Boston Stage Company Hosts Kentucky Derby Benefit

Greater Boston Stage Company is off to the races with its Kentucky Derby Party, a one-night only benefit to support the theatre and recognize honorees, Doreen Moore and The Foundation Trust. The benefit will take place on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 5:30pm at Bear Hill Golf Club in Stoneham, MA. The evening will include a cocktail reception with hors d'oeuvres, dessert and cash bar. There will be a silent auction, betting games, a best hat contest, and dancing to the incredible live music of Education Associate and GBSC favorite, Ceit Zweil's band, Better Her Than Me. Theatre Champion, Doreen Moore (M.E.L.D. Center) and Sponsor of the Year, The Foundation Trust will be recognized.

Silent auction items include a deluxe Nantucket package that features the opportunity to experience over 600 different wines from over 150 prestigious wineries from around the Globe with two VIP tickets to the Grand Tastings at the Nantucket Wine & Food Festival 2020. Travel in style with a round-trip for two on the High-Speed Nantucket/Hyannis Ferry, enjoy two Free Bike Rentals for up to two days from Young's Bicycle Shop and dine at Millie's Nantucket.

Also featured is four tickets in the dress circle to The Nutcracker at the Citizens Bank Opera House in Boston along with a one night stay at the Revere Hotel at the Boston Common. As well as a freshwater pearl Swarovski necklace by Margo Morrison, and much more.

Top sponsors of The Kentucky Derby Party include The Savings Bank (Premiere Sponsor), Reading Cooperative Bank (Platinum Sponsor), and Gold and Silver Sponsors: C & S Capital Properties, Insight Wealth Management, Johnson O'Connor, StonehamBank, TeamLogicIT, Unfoldid, and Wakefield Cooperative Bank.

The Kentucky Derby Event Hosts include Shanna Cahalane, Katie Dalton, Megan Day, Chris Senna, Karen Stack, and Aricia Symes-Elmer. The Event Committee includes Dee Burke, Katie Dalton, Paula Falzone, Pat Kilty, MJ Michaels, Sheila Ryder, and Liz Warrick.

Tickets for the Kentucky Derby Party are $125. A portion of the ticket proceeds will go to support Fund-A-Need, our scholarship program which removes the financial barriers for participating in Young Company programs. Tickets are available for purchase online at www.greaterbostonstage.org/derby or by calling Greater Boston Stage Company's Box Office at 781-279-2200.

Event sponsorships are available. For more information, contact Amy Morin, Managing Director, at 781-587-7918 or amy@greaterbostonstage.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Boston Stories

More Hot Stories For You