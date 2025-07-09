Great Barrington Public Theater Will Host Benefit Reading of AMCHITKA

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Great Barrington Public Theater has announced new reading of Mark St. Germain's latest play, Amchitka. The first staged reading of this new play will take place on July 23, 2025 at 7:00pm. Tickets will cost $30; all proceeds from the reading will go to support GB Public's legacy of New Work and its playwriting development program.

Amchitka will be directed by Barrington Stage Company's Founding Artistic Director, Julianne Boyd and will star Debra Jo Rupp alongside James Barry and Sarah Keyes.

Mark St. Germain describes Amchitka as a thriller. The play takes place on the deserted island of Amchitka, once used for underground nuclear testing. Three visiting scientists find that their boat ride back to the mainland has been canceled and communications sporadic. Something has entered our solar system that is speeding toward earth. An asteroid, a comet - or a craft? Amchitka confronts an otherworldly danger that might have already arrived.

Debra Jo Rupp will star as Moira Adams, a senior DOE (Department of Energy) staff member who leads the three man team. Sarah Keyes will play botanist Connie Carrol and James Barry will play Nate Platski, a botanist borrowed from NASA for this assignment.

Artistic Director Jim Frangione says, “We're very excited to present a reading of this brand new play by one of our great friends, and newest board member, Mark St. Germain—and excited to have Julianne, Debra Jo, Sarah, and James join us in this unique collaboration of well-known Berkshire theater artists.”

Following the reading, Mark St. Germain and Julianne Boyd will take the stage for Chat GBPT with the audience about Amchitka, the creation of the piece, and the importance of readings in the development of new work.

GB Public presents at the McConnell Theater in the Daniel Arts Center, five minutes from downtown Great Barrington on the campus of Bard College at Simon's Rock, 84 Alford Road, Great Barrington, MA 01230. Tickets to the new season are on sale on the GB Public Theater website and by phone 413-372-1980.