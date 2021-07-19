Great Barrington Public Theater Presents David Mamet's THE CHRISTOPHER BOY'S COMMUNION, July 29

Great Barrington Public Theater caps its eclectic season of new plays with a new drama by David Mamet, The Christopher Boy's Communion, in performance July 29 - August 8 at the Daniel Arts Center at Bard College at Simon's Rock in Great Barrington, Mass. The Christopher Boy's Communion is a gripping, chilling story of crime, evil, privilege and justice

Featuring an all-star cast of Berkshire actors: Keira Naughton, David Adkins, Will LeBow, Diane Prusha, Monk Schane-Lydon, Nathan Hinton, and Kevin O'Rourke. It's a story of guilt and innocence, with plot intensity heightened by Mamet's rapid-fire, hard-hitting dialogue

The play's director and GB Public's Artistic Director, Jim Frangione, says, "I've known and worked with David for some time, and am thrilled that he chose us for the East Coast premiere of this new play. Mamet never forgets that the crux of storytelling is character, internal conflict, and dialogue.

The Christopher Boy's Communion addresses today's questions about deep-rooted hatreds, the fault-lines in our justice systems, the abusive power of wealth, and the place and price of a human soul. As such, audiences should be forewarned: this play contains instances of language that convey prejudice and hatred. At the center of the story is the instinct to protect one's own. It touches on themes David has grappled with many times over his career-persecution, prosecution, guilt, innocence, and absolution.

The Christopher Boy's Communion is on stage July 29-August 8, at the McConnell Theater, Daniel Arts Center, Bard College at Simon's Rock, Great Barrington. Reservations for this premiere production are encouraged. Tickets and more information are available on the company website. GreatBarringtonPublicTheater.org.