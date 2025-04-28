Grace Kelly, Monica Rizzio and More to Perform At The Spire Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Spire Center for Performing Arts in Plymouth, Massachusetts has revealed three new shows. Musical prodigy and saxophonist Grace Kelly will perform on August 1 and Americana singer-songwriter Monica Rizzio will play on August 5. Acclaimed folk-rock trio The Sweet Remains will play on September 5.

A fan favorite at the Spire Center, Grace Kelly has rocked the jazz world with sold-out concerts, 15 acclaimed albums, and a resume that includes performing at the Hollywood Bowl as well as a member of the house band for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert – all before reaching her mid-twenties. In 2022, she became the youngest member of Berklee College of Music's Board of Trustees. She has played over 1,000 shows as a bandleader in 35 countries at venues such as the Kennedy Center, Moscow Symphony Hall, and international jazz festivals. Grace has performed and recorded with renowned artists including Lin Manuel-Miranda, Dave Brubeck, Lee Konitz, Phil Woods, Huey Lewis, Harry Connick Jr., Jon Batiste, Gloria Estefan, Questlove, and Wynton Marsalis.

With a perspective equally influenced by her Texas roots and her Cape Cod home, Monica Rizzio has emerged as one of the finest talents in the East Coast music scene. Monica released her debut album, aptly named Washashore Cowgirl, in 2016; where it was Monica's solo introduction after a decade in the trio Tripping Lily, Sunshine is Free is her expansion -- after time spent on the road, she realized it was time for her to start collaborating again and recorded the album in Nashville with producer Michael Rinne and a stacked lineup of guest musicians. Throughout the eleven tracks on Sunshine Is Free, Monica appreciates the little things in life and looks for silver linings where necessary. It's clear she has a keen ability to connect; her songs are often autobiographical but delivered through a fictional approach that aids in creating a universal experience for the listener -- whether it's expressed using her trademark sense of humor or with such striking honesty that the pain in her voice is tangible.

The Sweet Remains return to touring in support of their highly anticipated fifth studio album, Embers—a mesmerizing collection of ten new songs that showcase their signature acoustic-driven, three-part harmonies. Produced by longtime collaborator and Grammy-winner Andy Zulla, the album features standout tracks like “When The World Slowed Down,” “You Say,” “Don't Count Me Out,” and the title track “Ember.” The band's sound seamlessly blends into contemporary playlists alongside artists like John Mayer, Ray Lamontagne, and Jason Mraz, while evoking the timeless harmonies of Crosby, Stills & Nash, Simon & Garfunkel, and The Eagles.

Other upcoming shows at the Spire Center include Jesse Lynn Madera on May 1, Teddy Thompson on May 2, Patricia Griffin on May 3, The Steel Wheels on May 8, Darrell Scott on May 9, A Band of Brothers on May 10, Drew Angus on May 11, Jen Kearney on May 15, Carbon Leaf on May 16, and Duke Robillard on May 17.

Tickets go on sale for these shows on Saturday, May 3, at 6:00 a.m. at . The Spire is located at 25 ½ Court Street in Plymouth, MA. The Spire is handicap accessible, public parking is available streetside, and at public lots near the venue.

