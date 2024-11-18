Get The Led Out Led Zeppelin Tribute Band To Return To Indian Ranch

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get The Led Out, Celebration of “The Mighty Zep” will return to Indian Ranch in Webster, MA on Friday, June 6, 2025. Tickets go on-sale this Friday, November 22nd at 10:00 AM. A limited number of Low Dough Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for just $30 through November 28th, while supplies last.

From the bombastic and epic, to the folky and mystical, Get The Led Out (GTLO) have captured the essence of the recorded music of Led Zeppelin and brought it to the concert stage. The Philadelphia-based group consists of six veteran musicians intent on delivering Led Zeppelin live, like you’ve never heard before. Utilizing the multi-instrumentalists at their disposal, GTLO re-create the songs in all their depth and glory with the studio overdubs that Zeppelin themselves never performed. When you hear three guitars on the album...GTLO delivers three guitarists on stage. No wigs or fake English accents, GTLO brings what the audience wants...a high energy Zeppelin concert with an honest, heart- thumping intensity.

Dubbed by the media as "The American Led Zeppelin," Get The Led Out offers a strong focus on the early years. They also touch on the deeper cuts that were seldom, if ever heard in concert. GTLO also includes a special “acoustic set” with Zep favorites such as “Tangerine” and "Hey Hey What Can I Do."

GTLO has amassed a strong national touring history, having performed at major club and PAC venues across the country. GTLO’s approach to their performance of this hallowed catalog is not unlike a classical performance. "Led Zeppelin are sort of the classical composers of the rock era," says lead vocalist Paul Sinclair. "I believe 100 years from now they will be looked at as the Bach or Beethoven of our time. As cliché as it sounds, their music is timeless."

A GTLO concert mimics the “light and shade” that are the embodiment of "The Mighty Zep." Whether it's the passion and fury with which they deliver the blues-soaked, groove- driven rock anthems, it's their attention to detail and nuance that makes a Get The Led Out performance a truly awe-inspiring event!

Indian Ranch offers music lovers a chance to see some of the greatest country, classic rock and pop bands steps from Lake Chargoggagoggmanchauggagoggchaubunagungamaugg. Nestled between pine trees, the amphitheater offers the ability to see the stage from anywhere in the audience. More than a concert venue, Indian Ranch opened Samuel Slater’s Restaurant and is also home to the Indian Princess paddlewheeler and Indian Ranch Campground. Tickets are on sale now for Little River Band on July 6th. More shows will be announced soon.

Tickets for Get The Led Out on Friday, June 6, 2025 go on-sale Friday, November 22, 2024 at 10:00 AM. A limited number of Low Dough Early Bird GA tickets will be available for just $30, November 22-November 28. Gates open at 5:00 PM and showtime is 7:00 PM. Tickets are available online at www.indianranch.com, by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849) or at the Indian Ranch Box Office. All events are rain or shine. No refunds. Indian Ranch is located at 200 Gore Road in Webster, MA outside of Worcester and less than an hour’s drive from Boston, Providence, Hartford and Springfield. For more information, visit www.indianranch.com.

