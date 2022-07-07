George Gritzbach Will Perform in Concert on the Outdoor Stage at the Cotuit Center

Cotuit Center for the Arts is pleased to welcome back Cape Cod's longtime favorite roots and blues legend, George Gritzbach and his Band. The George Gritzbach Band will perform in our new outdoor performance space on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 7:30pm.

Strongly rooted in roots and rhythm and blues music, Gritzbach is known for his innovative original songs. Gritzbach studied under guitar great Rev. Gary Davis early in his career.

Gritzbach has played with such musical greats at B.B. King, Bonnie Raitt, Robert Cray, Dr. John, John Lee Hooker, and others in a variety of venues: nightclubs, performing arts centers, festivals, and more. Over the years, he has toured the US, Canada, and Europe, and his previous album, "The Sweeper," was released on labels in Europe.

The Washington Post called Gritzbach an "exceptional songwriter" and described a recent CD as "as good and surprising as he is in person, with wonderful original material and knock-out slide guitar work." The Boston Globe called Gritzbach a "sizzling hot, no-holds barred electric bluesman" and "one of the finest guitar players in America." Frets Magazine wrote "exquisitely gritty and gravely on one cut, mellow and clear on the next...excellent vocal style."

The studio release of "Full Circle," the latest album from the George Gritzbach Band, has garnered praise from across America and around the globe. In the words of one critic, "it's hard to find a track that isn't just as good as the last...[Gritzbach is] a storyteller with a million stories to tell and a gorgeous voice to tell them."

Tickets are $35, with a $5 discount for members and a $2 discount for seniors/veterans. In case of a cancellation due to weather, the show will be rescheduled for the following Monday if possible, and the Box Office will advise all ticket holders. For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit artsonthecape.org or call the Box Office at 508-428-0669 x0. Cotuit Center for the Arts is located at 4404 Falmouth Road/Route 28 in Cotuit.