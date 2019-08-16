Four New Family Favorites Go On Sale This Month At The Hanover Theatre
Over 20 new shows go on sale this August at The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts, including six new family shows, on sale August 27-30. All handling fees for individual shows are waived 10 am - midnight only on the day they go on sale to the public. Members receive early access to holiday shows on Monday, August 5. Handling fees are not waived for members.
Visit TheHanoverTheatre.org/AugustMania to sign up to receive reminders when shows go on sale. Tickets are available online, by phone at 877.571.SHOW (7469) or in person at The Hanover Theatre box office, located at 2 Southbridge Street in downtown Worcester.
Unplug, connect with the whole family and expand horizons through live performance.
The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show
Friday, February 28 at 6 PM
On Sale to Members Monday, August 19
On Sale to the Public Tuesday, August 27
National Geographic Live Speaker Series in partnership with the EcoTarium
Series On Sale to Members Monday, August 19
Series On Sale to the Public Wednesday, August 28
National Geographic Live with Paleontologist Nizar Ibrahim
Spinosaurus: Lost Giant of the Cretaceous
Monday, March 16, 2020 at 7:30pm
National Geographic Live with Dr. Kara Cooney, Professor of Egyptology
When Women Ruled the World
Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 7:30pm
National Geographic Live with Photographer Joel Sartore
Building The Photo Ark
Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 7:30pm
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Live! Neighbor Day
Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 6:30pm
On Sale to Members Monday, August 19
On Sale to the Public Thursday, August 29
The Hip Hop Nutcracker
Sunday, December 29 at 7pm
On Sale to Members Monday, August 19
On Sale to the Public Friday, August 30
The Hanover Theatre has entertained more than 2 million patrons with world-class performances and headlining acts including Broadway hits ("Jersey Boys," "Kinky Boots," "Something Rotten!"), comedians (Dave Chappelle, Jay Leno, Jerry Seinfeld), musical acts (Neil Young, Aretha Franklin, John Legend, Tony Bennett) and everything in between ("A Christmas Carol," Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre, Alton Brown, Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson). POLLSTAR consistently ranks The Hanover Theatre as one of the top theatres in the world. After 11 seasons, the award-winning, historic theatre continues to establish its place as a world-class performing arts venue, acting as a catalyst for the economic development of downtown Worcester. The Hanover Theatre's facilities at 551 Main Street house function spaces, offices and The Hanover Theatre Conservatory.