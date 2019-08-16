Four New Family Favorites Go On Sale This Month At The Hanover Theatre

Over 20 new shows go on sale this August at The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts, including six new family shows, on sale August 27-30. All handling fees for individual shows are waived 10 am - midnight only on the day they go on sale to the public. Members receive early access to holiday shows on Monday, August 5. Handling fees are not waived for members.

Visit TheHanoverTheatre.org/AugustMania to sign up to receive reminders when shows go on sale. Tickets are available online, by phone at 877.571.SHOW (7469) or in person at The Hanover Theatre box office, located at 2 Southbridge Street in downtown Worcester.

Unplug, connect with the whole family and expand horizons through live performance.

The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show

Friday, February 28 at 6 PM

On Sale to Members Monday, August 19

On Sale to the Public Tuesday, August 27

National Geographic Live Speaker Series in partnership with the EcoTarium

Series On Sale to Members Monday, August 19

Series On Sale to the Public Wednesday, August 28

National Geographic Live with Paleontologist Nizar Ibrahim

Spinosaurus: Lost Giant of the Cretaceous

Monday, March 16, 2020 at 7:30pm

National Geographic Live with Dr. Kara Cooney, Professor of Egyptology

When Women Ruled the World

Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 7:30pm

National Geographic Live with Photographer Joel Sartore

Building The Photo Ark

Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 7:30pm

Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Live! Neighbor Day

Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 6:30pm

On Sale to Members Monday, August 19

On Sale to the Public Thursday, August 29

The Hip Hop Nutcracker

Sunday, December 29 at 7pm

On Sale to Members Monday, August 19

On Sale to the Public Friday, August 30

The Hanover Theatre has entertained more than 2 million patrons with world-class performances and headlining acts including Broadway hits ("Jersey Boys," "Kinky Boots," "Something Rotten!"), comedians (Dave Chappelle, Jay Leno, Jerry Seinfeld), musical acts (Neil Young, Aretha Franklin, John Legend, Tony Bennett) and everything in between ("A Christmas Carol," Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre, Alton Brown, Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson). POLLSTAR consistently ranks The Hanover Theatre as one of the top theatres in the world. After 11 seasons, the award-winning, historic theatre continues to establish its place as a world-class performing arts venue, acting as a catalyst for the economic development of downtown Worcester. The Hanover Theatre's facilities at 551 Main Street house function spaces, offices and The Hanover Theatre Conservatory.





Related Articles Shows View More Boston Stories

More Hot Stories For You