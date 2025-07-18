Folk Americana Roots Hall Of Fame to Host WASN’T THAT A TIME: THE BOSTON FOLK REVIVAL 1958–1965 SYMPOSIUM

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame (FARHOF), in partnership with the Bruce Springsteen Archives & Center for American Music, will present a one-day symposium titled Wasn’t That a Time: The Boston Folk Revival 1958–1965 on Saturday, September 27, 2025, at the Arrow Street Arts Center in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Tickets start at $50 and are available now at farhof.org/symposium. Student discounts are available. The event includes eight in-depth panel sessions and lunch.

This collaborative symposium will spotlight the rich legacy of Boston’s folk music scene and its influence on the American musical landscape. Scheduled speakers include legendary musicians and key voices in American music history such as Noel Paul Stookey (Peter, Paul and Mary), Tom Rush, Peter Wolf, Ellis Paul, Emmy-winning producer Jim Brown, author Douglas Brinkley, and Anna Canoni, granddaughter of Woody Guthrie.

“Boston has long been an epicenter of folk music, and this event takes audiences back to when Joan Baez, Tom Rush, and so many others transformed American music from coffeehouses and listening rooms right here in Cambridge,” said J. Casey Soward, President & CEO of the Boch Center.

Panel topics include:

Origins of the Boston and Greenwich folk scenes

The history and impact of Cambridge’s Club 47

Joan Baez’s beginnings and rise

When Bob Met Woody, told by Anna Canoni

A conversation with Peter Wolf on his new book Waiting on the Moon

Dylan’s electric set at Newport and its ripple effects

Post-Revival folk and Boston’s continuing scene

Keynote address from Noel Paul Stookey

This is the first in a series of collaborative events between FARHOF and the Springsteen Archives. The next symposium will take place in 2026 at Monmouth University and will explore the Greenwich Village folk revival.