Executive Artistic Director Courtney Sale to Depart The Merrimack Repertory Theatre

Board of Trustees announced today that Courtney Sale, Nancy L. Donahue Executive Artistic Director, will step down from her role in January 2026 and assume the Executive Director position at the 1932 Criterion Theatre in Bar Harbor, Maine. At Criterion, Sale will lead the revitalization efforts of the beloved, historic theatre focusing on programming multiple disciplines including music, theatre, film, dance, and lectures. Her last day at MRT is January 16, 2026.

Through the development of intentional partnerships with Lowell based organizations as well as programming work with a geographic focus, Sale's leadership has enlivened MRT and propelled it towards its mission of building community through theatre. “MRT is in a tremendous place because of Courtney Sale,” said Karen Hartman, MRT Board President. “It was impossible not to be inspired by Courtney's enthusiasm for building community through theatre. The relationships she forged will have a lasting impact on MRT. We wish Courtney all the best in her next chapter. It has been an exciting time in the history of our organization.”

As both the executive and artistic leadership of MRT, Courtney accomplished significant projects in her nearly six years with the company. Sale navigated Covid closure and led the company to recovery in a time when many performing arts organizations did not survive. She oversaw the creation of a new mission & strategic plan, growth of MRT's endowment, renovations of artist housing at Bagshaw Mills, installation of a new lighting/sound grid, establishment of an Artistic Reserve, launch of a new website, among other projects. Artistically under Courtney's leadership, the theatre produced over 25 productions, more than a dozen readings, placed 7 commissions, and engaged scores of artists & artisans. Her adaptation of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol played three seasons, and her recent directing project, Misery, was a critical and box office success.

Her commitment to the Khmer community of Lowell brought important works to the MRT stage: Letters From Home (2022), What You Are Now (2025), Kween (upcoming 2026), and Khmer Swan Lake (upcoming 2026) in partnership with Angkor Dance Troupe. Commissioned writers under her tenure include Trista Baldwin, Vichet Chum, Melinda Lopez, Dael Orlandersmith, Kevin Kling, James Still, and Kalean Ung. Sale launched the Sokhary Chau Playwriting Fellowship to serve Southeast Asian playwrights. In the fellowship's inaugural year, Katie Dỗ's love you long time (already) was selected following a national search.

Sale's passion reverberates throughout MRT—particularly in service to youth audiences. Most notable, the 2025-2026 season will mark the third year that MRT will collaborate with Middlesex Community College (MCC) and UMass Lowell on producing theatre for young audiences at MCC's Richard and Nancy L. Donahue Family Academic Arts Center, where MRT artists and MCC students work alongside one another to create fully realized productions and provide theatre education to early readers in grades K–2. In its first two years, the program has served nearly 4,000 students in Lowell.

“It has been a privilege and a gift to steward MRT for nearly six years. When I began my tenure in March of 2020, I had no idea all that we would accomplish together. I am wildly proud of the Theatre's continued commitment to serving Lowell and its surrounding communities, the robust partnerships we forged, and our movement toward a more inclusive organization. This work has only happened because of the incredible staff, generous board, and our beloved community,” said Sale, reflecting on her tenure. “I will deeply miss all my MRT friends, and I leave the organization with full confidence in its position to thrive in all of its artistic and operational goals!”

The MRT Board has created an Interim Search Committee and plans to announce the Interim Executive Artistic Director in the coming weeks. MRT benefits from a strong leadership team currently in place including Andrew Andrews as Production Manager, Carolyn Andrews as Director of Marketing, Edgar Cyrus as Finance Director (30+ years of service), and Kristin McCauley, Director of Development and Engagement.

“While we seek to hire an Interim Executive Artistic Director, we are fortunate to work with MRT's leadership team to ensure a smooth transition,” said Hartman. “In our 47th season, we will continue to look to the future and deliver on our worthwhile mission.”