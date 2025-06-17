Elaine May to Direct World Premiere of Renée Taylor's DYING IS NO EXCUSE at Berkshire Theatre Group

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Berkshire Theatre Group to present a landmark theatrical event this summer with the world premiere of Dying is No Excuse, written and performed by Renée Taylor and directed by the legendary Elaine May. Performances begin August 7 and run through August 30 at BTG’s Unicorn Theatre in Stockbridge.

A poignant, hilarious, and deeply personal new work, Dying is No Excuse reflects on Taylor’s decades-long marriage and creative partnership with her late husband, Joe Bologna. Blending Taylor’s signature wit with heartfelt storytelling, the play offers an unforgettable tribute to a life lived with passion, humor, and resilience.

The production brings together two of the most iconic women in American entertainment. Taylor, an Emmy Award-winning actress and Oscar-nominated screenwriter, is best known for her role as Sylvia Fine on The Nanny and for her prolific collaborations with Bologna, including Lovers and Other Strangers, It Had to Be You, and Made for Each Other.

May, a Tony Award-winning actress, acclaimed screenwriter (Heaven Can Wait, Primary Colors), and trailblazing director (A New Leaf, The Heartbreak Kid), returns to the director’s chair to helm her first new play in decades. Known for her groundbreaking work with Mike Nichols and her profound ability to infuse comedy with emotional truth, May’s involvement adds extraordinary artistic depth to this premiere.

Dying is No Excuse brings to life the arc of a legendary relationship, from a whirlwind romance to showbiz triumphs, personal loss, and the enduring power of laughter. The production features a stellar supporting cast, including Jack Maxwell, Kathleen Littlefield, Denny Dillon, Anthony (Tony) Denison, Michael Pantozzi, and Robert (Bobby) Costanzo.

