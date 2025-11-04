Dinty Child And Mark Erelli To Showcase A Night Of Collaboration At Passim

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Boston musicians Dinty Child and Mark Erelli will perform together for the first time at Club Passim on November 28, 2025. The show features live renditions of their sixteen co-written songs, blending Erelli’s acclaimed singer-songwriter sensibility with Child’s rootsy musicianship from Session Americana. The performance offers a rare, up-close look at one of Boston’s most creative musical partnerships.

Their collaboration began more than a decade ago at a songwriting retreat on Lake Winnipesaukee, New Hampshire, where they penned their first co-write, “Look Up.” The song—a lyrical meditation told through the perspectives of a janitor at the Sistine Chapel, Michelangelo, and God—sparked an enduring creative partnership that now spans sixteen compositions. Over the years, their co-writes have appeared on both artists’ solo albums and as standalone singles.

“We each perform several of our co-writes in our own concerts,” says Erelli, “but recently we realized that if we played them all back-to-back, we could play an entire show together.”

Their songs explore shared humanity with humor, warmth, and a sense of spiritual curiosity. The result is a blend of introspection and playfulness that reflects both artists’ unique styles—Erelli’s thoughtful storytelling and Child’s inventive musicianship as a founding member of Session Americana and the Chandler Travis Philharmonic.

“It’s not really a ‘show’ at all, per se,” Erelli adds. “It’s more like getting to eavesdrop on two friends sitting knee to knee, swapping stories, instruments, melodies, and harmonies.” While “Look Up” remains the emotional centerpiece, the evening will include several songs that have never been recorded or performed anywhere else.

Dinty Child & Mark Erelli perform at Club Passim on Friday, November 28, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are $40 and available at passim.org. Club Passim is located at 47 Palmer Street, Cambridge, MA 02138.