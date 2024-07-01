Dance Theatre of Harlem to Present a Series of Special Events on Martha's Vineyard

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Dance Theatre of Harlem will present a series of events being offered on the idyllic island of Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts this summer, from August 8-10. Join DTH for adult master classes, intimate open rehearsals offering a sneak-peek at the DTH dancers working on new pieces, or a community “Dancing in the Streets” event at beautiful Ocean Park. These events create a unique opportunity for Vineyarders and Island guests to engage with DTH’s talented Company Artists and explore the magic of dance in various forms. For more information about any of these events on The Vineyard, please email info@dancetheatreofharlem.org.

Adult Master Classes at Vineyard Arts Project (VAP)

Experience the grace and discipline of ballet with our Adult Master Classes. These sessions include a warm-up at the barre, center work, and movement across the floor. Open to intermediate and advanced-level dancers, ages 16 and up, these classes promise an enriching experience for all participants.

Date & Time:

• Thursday, August 8 | 11:00 AM

• Friday, August 9 | 11:00 AM

• Saturday, August 10 | 12:30 PM

Location: Vineyard Arts Project, 215 Upper Main Street, Edgartown, MA 02539

Cost: $28 per class

Registration via The Yard.

Dancing in the Streets RSVP

Join us for an energetic and joyous community dance event set to the sounds of Motown Soul. All ages and skill levels are welcome to participate in a Soul Train line and express themselves in a fun and dynamic setting. This event is free and open to the public. Presented in collaboration with The Oak Bluffs Library and The Yard.

Date & Time: Friday, August 9 | 5:00 PM – 6:30 PM

Location: Ocean Park, 2 Seaview Ave, Oak Bluffs, MA 02557

Cost: Free!

Registration: Please let DTH know you’ll be there by filling out this form.

Open Rehearsals

Get an exclusive glimpse into the artistry and precision of Dance Theatre of Harlem during our Open Rehearsals. This free event allows the public to observe the company’s rehearsal process up close.

Date & Time: Saturday, August 10 | 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Location: Vineyard Arts Project, 215 Upper Main Street, Edgartown, MA 02539

Cost: Free!

Registration: Please register online.

