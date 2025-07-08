Dame Judi Dench, Sir Ian McKellen, and Sir Derek Jacobi Support Redevelopment of The Arts Theatre Cambridge

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



British theatre icons Dame Judi Dench, Sir Ian McKellen, and Sir Derek Jacobi have joined forces in a new campaign film championing the ambitious redevelopment of The Arts Theatre Cambridge, one of the region’s most historic and influential cultural venues.

In a stirring short film, the acclaimed actors reflect on the Theatre’s legacy and emphasize the importance of preserving and reimagining the space for future generations. The campaign highlights a vision of the Theatre as a dynamic regional hub—where national touring productions meet bold new creative voices.

The campaign also featured a live event bringing together legendary theatre figures Sir Trevor Nunn, Sir Richard Eyre, and Sir Nicholas Hytner—all former Artistic Directors of The National Theatre—who shared personal stories and expressed enthusiastic support for the redevelopment.

At the event, Sir Ian McKellen spoke fondly of the role the Theatre played in his early life:

“I can take you to the very flagstone at the stage door where I decided that, having been on the stage [as a student] and got away with it, perhaps I would give it a go and become a professional actor. That’s where I made the decision and I have never regretted it. I love The Arts Theatre, I’m grateful to it.”

Sir Richard Eyre added:

“Discovering what the Arts Theatre had to offer was for me like an amateur archaeologist discovering Tutankhamen’s Tomb…The Arts Theatre was my school, and it was my university. I hope it will thrive for many decades to come.”

The campaign film outlines the Theatre’s two-phase redevelopment—the most significant in its 90-year history.

Phase One, currently underway thanks to a transformative gift from David and Susie Sainsbury through the Gatsby Charitable Foundation, includes a full refurbishment of the historic Main House auditorium and backstage areas. The renovation will preserve the venue’s character while modernizing infrastructure, improving accessibility, and enhancing the audience experience.

Phase Two envisions the creation of a new 200-seat rooftop studio theatre, offering a flexible space for new writing, emerging talent, and adventurous programming—positioning the Theatre as a leading platform for innovation and artistic development.