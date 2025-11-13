DEREK HOUGH SYMPHONY OF DANCE: ENCORE is Coming to Boch Center Wang Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following the sold-out successes of Derek Hough Symphony of Dance, Derek Hough Dance for the Holidays, and Derek Hough Live: The Tour, Derek Hough returns with an innovative and exciting dance experience for 2026 – Derek Hough SYMPHONY OF DANCE: ENCORE – which will stop at the Boch Center Wang Theatre in Boston, MA, on July 24, 2026.

From the EMMY award winning mind of Derek Hough, the live dance show features new high-energy choreography, stunning stage production, astounding versatility and, as always, Derek’s unrivaled stage presence. Fans will journey through a true fusion of dance and music, as Derek explores styles ranging from ballroom and tap to salsa and hip-hop and everything in between. Creative team and two-time EMMY winners, Napoleon and Tabitha Dumo, also known as NappyTabs (Jennifer Lopez’s ‘All I Have’ Residency; Michael Jackson: The Immortal World Tour; GRAMMYs creative direction), will co-create, direct and supervise choreography for the tour. Derek Hough SYMPHONY OF DANCE: ENCORE kicks off June 24, 2026 in Southern California, with stops in major markets such as Los Angeles, Orlando, San Antonio, Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Salt Lake City and more before concluding on August 16, 2026 in Las Vegas, NV.

Presales start Wednesday, November 12, 2026 at 10AM local time with general on sale in most markets following on Friday, November 14, 2026 at www.derekhough.com. VIP packages will be available through the site, giving fans the chance to purchase premium tickets, including pre-show parties and meet and greet opportunities with Derek.

Derek Hough Symphony of Dance: Encore is produced by Greg Young of Mojave Ghost, a Tony Award & Drama Desk-Award nominated producer. He's produced award-winning Broadway shows (Bob Fosse's Dancin', The Illusionists, Little Women, Wait Until Dark), Las Vegas Residencies (Derek Hough No-Limit! Residency, Donny Osmond Residency).