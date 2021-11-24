DANIEL TIGER'S NEIGHBORHOOD LIVE! Brings PBS' Beloved Series Live To The Hanover Theatre

"Won't you ride along with me?" Daniel Tiger and all his friends from the beloved Emmy Award-winning PBS KIDS television series are hopping back aboard Trolley for DANIEL TIGER'S NEIGHBORHOOD LIVE! coming to The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts on January 21, 2022 at 6:30 PM.

Tickets are on sale now with prices starting at $29 plus service fees! Please visit TheHanoverTheatre.org or contact at the box office at 877.571.SHOW (7469). A limited number of VIP tickets that include a post-show photo with Daniel Tiger will also be available.

In this whimsical, family-friendly theatrical event generously sponsored by Webster Five, Daniel Tiger and his family and friends will take audiences on an interactive and exciting adventure to the Neighborhood of Make-Believe, sharing stories of friendship, helping others, and celebrating new experiences. The live show features new songs as well as fan-favorites from the series, including the beloved "Won't You Be My Neighbor?" The live theatrical production is filled with music, dancing, and wonderful surprises that will warm the hearts of preschoolers, parents, and grandparents alike.

The hugely successful Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Live tour production has been entertaining neighbors since 2016, playing to sold-out crowds across the country and earning more than $13 million in ticket sales. The popular tours have visited more than 120 cities and played more than 200 shows across the United States and Canada.

The top-rated Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood television series from Fred Rogers Productions, airing daily on PBS KIDS, follows the everyday adventures of 4-year-old Daniel Tiger and uses musical strategies grounded in Fred Rogers' landmark social-emotional curriculum. Through imagination, creativity and song, Daniel and his friends learn the key social skills necessary for success in school and in life.

The animated show has garnered a host of prestigious awards, including the 2019 Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Preschool Children's Animated Series, the 2019 Parents' Choice Gold Award for Television, and the 2018 Common Sense Media Seal of Approval. Apps, games, activities, and more from "Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood" can be found on pbskids.org/daniel.

Mills Entertainment is pleased to bring this theatrical production with enhanced safety protocols in place to The Hanover Theatre. In addition to venue safety measures, Mills Entertainment requires all attendees over the age of two to wear a face covering, regardless of vaccination status. Additionally, there is flexible refund policy in place to empower unwell patrons to stay home.

While the show must go on, we are committed to bringing live entertainment back safely and creating an environment for our audience members, crew and cast members to enjoy this experience with an enhanced level of protection.

Join Daniel, O the Owl, Miss Elaina, Katerina Kittycat, Prince Wednesday, and more familiar friends when they come to your Neighborhood!