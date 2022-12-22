Cotuit Center for the Arts to Hold Auditions for HELLO, DOLLY! in January

Cotuit Center for the Arts will hold auditions for Hello, Dolly! being presented as their 2023 Summer Musical Theater Extravaganza!

Audition Details:

Director/Choreographer: David McCarty

The part of Dolly Levi will be played by Holly Hansen. Auditions open for all other roles.

Audition dates:

Wednesday, January 11 from 6-9pm @ CCftA Art Studio

Thursday, January 12 from 6-9pm @ CCftA Art Studio

Call Backs: Sunday, January 15 from 1-3 pm @ The Main Stage

2023 - Show Dates:

Jul. 12, 13, 14, 15, 16

Jul. 19, 20, 21, 22, 23

Jul. 26, 27, 28, 29, 30

Aug. 2, 3, 4, 5, 6

They are seeking actors who sing and move well for this production. Please prepare 32 measures of a song that showcases your voice and range (and bring the sheet music with you) and be prepared to read from the script, improvise if asked and dress to move/dance as you will be waltzing.

Hello, Dolly! Synopsis:

Hello, Dolly! is a 1964 musical with lyrics and music by Jerry Herman and a book by Michael Stewart, based on Thornton Wilder's 1938 farce The Merchant of Yonkers, which Wilder revised and retitled The Matchmaker in 1955. The musical follows the story of Dolly Gallagher Levi, a strong-willed matchmaker, as she travels to Yonkers, New York, to find a match for the miserly "well-known unmarried half-a-millionaire" Horace Vandergelder.

Hello, Dolly! debuted at the Fisher Theater in Detroit on November 18, 1963, directed and choreographed by Gower Champion and produced by David Merrick, and moved to Broadway in 1964, winning 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical. These awards set a record which the play held for 37 years. The show album Hello, Dolly! An Original Cast Recording was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2002. The album reached number one on the Billboard album chart on June 6, 1964, and was replaced the next week by Louis Armstrong's album Hello, Dolly! Louis Armstrong also was featured in the film version of the show, performing a small part of the song "Hello, Dolly!".

The show has become one of the most enduring musical theater hits, with four Broadway revivals and international success. It was also made into the 1969 film Hello Dolly! by 20th Century Fox, which won three Academy Awards, including Best Score of a Musical Picture and was nominated in four other categories, including Best Picture at the 42nd Academy Awards.

Character Descriptions for Hello, Dolly!

Horace Vandergelder: Well-known half-a-millionaire, widower, owns the Feed Store, gruff, set in his ways, authoritative. Stage age: 40-60. Vocal range: baritone. Dance ability: some.

Cornelius Hackl: Head clerk at the Feed Store, energetic, enthusiastic, and adventurous. Stage age: 30-35. Vocal range: baritone.

Barnaby Tucker: Assistant to Cornelius at the Feed Store, naïve, energized, follower. Stage age: 17-20. Vocal range: baritone.

Irene Molloy: Owns the Hat Shop, widow, beautiful, smart, fun-loving. Stage age: 30-35. Vocal range: soprano.

Minnie Fay: Irene's assistant, naïve, straight-laced, fresh, follower. Stage age: 17-20. Vocal range: mezzo-soprano.

Ambrose Kemper: Struggling artist, good-natured, accommodating, wants to marry Ermengarde. Stage age: 19-23. Vocal range: tenor.

Ermengarde: Horace's niece, whining, high-strung, wants to marry Ambrose. Stage age: 17-20. Vocal range: any.

Ernestina: Accommodating, good-time girl. Stage age: 30-45. Vocal range: any.

Rudy: Maitre'd of the Harmonia Gardens, proper, commanding. Stage age: 40-60. Vocal range: bass.

Miscellaneous character parts: will be cast from the chorus. 7-11 Waiters: Stage age: 18-58. Vocal range: even split of tenors/basses.

7-11 Female Chorus Members: Stage age: 18-48. Vocal range: even split of sopranos and altos.

3-5 Children: Stage age: 8-12 (real minimum age: 10). Vocal range: melody.

For more information, visit artsonthecape.org or call the Box Office at 508-428-0669 x0. Cotuit Center for the Arts is located at 4404 Falmouth Road/Route 28 in Cotuit.