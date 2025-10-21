Coolidge Corner Theatre Executive Director & CEO Katherine Tallman to Step Down in 2026

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Coolidge Corner Theatre has announced that Executive Director & CEO Katherine Tallman will step down in 2026 after more than a decade of transformative leadership. Deputy Director Beth Gilligan will succeed Tallman as head of the historic nonprofit cinema, and longtime Program Director Mark Anastasio has been promoted to Artistic Director.

The Coolidge Board of Directors, chaired by David Rosenthal, voted unanimously to approve the succession plan. “The Coolidge Board is tremendously grateful to Kathy Tallman for her fearless leadership during this period of transformative growth,” Rosenthal said. “Beth and Mark’s combined experience, passion for film, and dedication to our mission will result in a seamless transition and help chart a bold and exciting future for the Coolidge.”

Tallman, who joined the Coolidge as Executive Director in 2013, oversaw a period of significant growth and expansion. Under her leadership, the theatre evolved from a local art house to a nationally recognized cultural and educational institution. Annual revenue increased from $3.3 million in 2014 to over $9 million in 2025, and net assets rose from $3.3 million to $28 million. She co-chaired the Campaign for the Coolidge, raising $15 million to fund a 14,000-square-foot expansion that added new screens, a lobby, and expanded educational spaces.

Gilligan, currently Deputy Director, has spent 16 years with the Coolidge and has been instrumental in major initiatives such as the national expansion of Science on Screen, the Coolidge Education program, and the annual Breakthrough Artist Award. She has also led partnerships with community and cultural organizations and served on the leadership team for the theatre’s capital campaign.

Anastasio, who joined the Coolidge in 2007, has curated its programming for 18 years, creating signature series including Cinema Jukebox, After Midnite, and Cult Classics, and earning multiple commendations from the Boston Society of Film Critics.

“Kathy has built an extraordinary organization and team,” said Rosenthal. “Beth’s leadership and Mark’s artistic vision ensure the Coolidge will continue to thrive.”

Tallman reflected, “Beth has been a partner throughout my tenure—her strategic thinking and knowledge across all aspects of our business have been essential. Mark’s creativity and programming have elevated our national reputation. I have every confidence in the Coolidge’s continued success under their leadership.”

Gilligan added, “I am deeply honored by the Board’s confidence and grateful to Kathy for her mentorship. Together with Mark, I will work to ensure that the Coolidge remains—in Werner Herzog’s words—a ‘brave fortress of cinema culture.’”

Founded in 1933 and established as a nonprofit in 1989, the Coolidge Corner Theatre is a six-screen independent cinema renowned for its curated programming, film education, and community engagement. Hosting more than 225,000 patrons annually, the Coolidge presents a diverse slate of film and educational programs, including Science on Screen, Big Screen Classics, After Midnite, and the Coolidge Award, which has honored artists such as Meryl Streep, Francis Ford Coppola, Werner Herzog, and Jane Fonda.