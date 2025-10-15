Commonwealth Shakespeare Company Reveals Cast For A CHRISTMAS CAROL At Emerson Cutler Majestic Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Commonwealth Shakespeare Company (CSC), under the direction of Founding Artistic Director Steven Maler, has announced the cast for its return engagement of A Christmas Carol at the Emerson Cutler Majestic Theatre, running December 6–23 as part of CSC’s 30th Anniversary Season.

Following its celebrated 2024 premiere, the production brings back Will Lyman in his widely praised portrayal of Ebenezer Scrooge—the miserly curmudgeon whose heart is transformed one fateful Christmas Eve. Adapted by award-winning writer and director Steve Wargo, this vibrant staging has been hailed as “a musical feast” (The Boston Globe), filled with 19th-century carols arranged by Dianne Adams McDowell (A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder). The production is directed by Steven Maler with musical direction by Dan Rodriguez.

Joining Lyman are Neal Ferreira as Mr. Fezziwig, Laura McHugh as Mrs. Fezziwig, Tamara Ryan as Mrs. Cratchit, Damon Singletary as Marley, Kathy St. George as the Church Warden, Robert St. Laurence as Bob Cratchit, Bobbie Steinbach as Old Joe, and Jared Troilo as Fred. They are joined by Stephen Caliskan, Peter DiMaggio, David L. Jiles, Jr., Kathryn McKellar, John Pagliarulo, Carolyn Saxon, Kayla Shimizu, Lily Segal Steven, Hayley Travers, and Gillian Weatherford in multiple roles.

The production also features local youth performers Maia Ettinger and Cora Hertz as Belinda Cratchit, Paul Jagger Karger and Xavier Rosario as Boy Scrooge/Tim Cratchit, and Quinn Murphy and Eviva Rose as Turkey Boy.

The creative team includes John Lam (Choreographer), Scott Bradley (Scenic Design), Fabian Fidel Aguilar (Costume Design), Eric Southern and Jessica Elliott (Co-Lighting Designers), David Remedios (Sound Design), and Ashlyn Frank (Associate Director).

Performances begin Saturday, December 6 at 7 p.m. and continue through Tuesday, December 23, 2025, with all performances open-captioned. Select shows will feature ASL interpretation, audio description, and tactile tours in partnership with Think Outside the Vox.

Foundational support for A Christmas Carol is provided by the Cashman Family and the Poduska Family Foundation. Media sponsors include The Boston Globe, The Newbury Boston, GBH, and Boston Central.

Commonwealth Shakespeare Company, best known for its annual Free Shakespeare on the Common, is celebrating 30 years of accessible, high-quality theatre for Boston audiences. Since 1996, CSC has reached more than one million people through its free summer productions, education programs, and training initiatives for early-career artists.